PlayStation Insider Confirms Two Major PS5 Games Missing From Showcase

A well-known industry insider, and the indiviual who leaked that a PlayStation Showcase was happening at the end of May before it was officially announced, has relayed word that two highly-anticipated PS5 games will not be present, one of which has been announced and expected to release sometime within the next 12 to 18 months, and another that hasn't even been announced yet, at least not formally.

In case you missed it, a PlayStation Showcase is happening on May 24, which, at the moment of writing this, is only five days away. The expectation is that the PlayStation Showcase will be brimming with some of the most exciting PS5 games announced and some of the most highly-anticipated PS5 games that are unannounced. To this end, don't expect to see either Dragon Age: Dreadwolf or Ghost of Tsushima 2, which fit the aforementioned billings.

Word of this comes the way of Jeff Grubb, one of the most reliable and reputable industry insiders in the business. Grubb has been off the mark in the past, but the occasions in which this happens does not compare to the sheer number of times he's proven reliable. That said, just because Grubb has proven reliable in the past doesn't mean this information shouldn't be taken with a grain of salt, because it should.

As for the implicated parties, neither EA/Bioware nor PlayStation/Sucker Punch have commented on this new and alleged information. We don't anticipate this change for a variety of reasons, but if for some reason these expectations are bucked and something is provided, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For what it's worth, there's a decent chance Dragon: Dreadwolf will appear at some other summer event, likely Geoff Keighley's Summer Games Fest given BioWare's collaboration with Keighley in the past. That said, if Ghost of Tsushima 2 doesn't pop up at this PlayStation Showcase, then it's not popping up anywhere. And this makes sense. While the sequel is undeniably in development, it's likely still too early for the game to be announced and shown off.