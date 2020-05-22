New Silent Hill PS5 Details Reportedly Revealed

✖

Rumors, reports, and leaks have been pointing towards a Silent Hill reboot on PS5 for months, and now we have more alleged details on the alleged PS5 exclusive. The new details come courtesy of reputable and prominent industry insider Dusk Golem, one of the several sources who began relaying word of a Silent Hill reboot on PS5 earlier this year.

According to the leaker, they are 100 percent sure that in 2018 Konami began shipping around two pitches to fund the development of a Silent Hill reboot, as well as an episodic Silent Hill game in the vein of Until Dawn. Not long after this, the insider got word that there was a Silent Hill game in development at SIE Japan, an internal PlayStation studio located in Japan. According to Dusk Golem, this is all they know for 100 percent. However, they've heard plenty of other details as well. And while they aren't 100 percent confident in these details, they do trust them.

Among these details is word that Keiichiro Toyama has joined the game's development as creative director. For those that don't know: Toyama is the creator of the horror series. Meanwhile, the original composer, Akira Yaomoka is returning, as is Masahiro Ito, the artist behind the series. On top of this, there are a variety of developers who worked on the Siren series, and more recently, Gravity Rush.

The leaker also clarifies that this project has nothing to do with Hideo Kojima or his canceled Silent Hills game, popularly known as P.T. In the past, Dusk Golem has suggested there were talks to revive this project with Kojima serving at the helm, but it looks like this isn't going to happen.

It's also clarified that the game is not a remake, but a reboot, or more specifically a soft reboot. The thought behind this is Sony wants new fans to join in. Dusk Golem also points out that Sony is not buying the IP, which rumors have suggested.

Lastly, the insider notes that the game is currently playable and that there's a demo ready to be shown shortly after the game's initial reveal, which is apparently not very far away.

Of course, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt. Not only is nothing here official, but it's all subject to change. That said, not only is the source quite reliable, but this largely lines up with what I've heard about the project as well.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.