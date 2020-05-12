✖

A new -- and big -- PS5 exclusive may be revealed, tomorrow, May 13. Today, GameStop Italy posted that a noteworthy PlayStation exclusive will be announced tomorrow. Unfortunately, the retailer didn't divulge any further details. However, it does line up with the latest teases from The Game Awards host, Geoff Keighley. According to Keighley, one of the biggest game reveals of the summer is going to happen tomorrow. Now, are these two teases related? Who knows, but the combination has PlayStation fans going wild with speculation.

That said, even if these two teases aren't related, it doesn't negate the tease from GameStop Italy entirely. We are getting some type of PlayStation announcement tomorrow. The question is: is it related to PS5? Further, if it is, will it be a big PS5 exclusive? Unfortunately, right now, nobody knows.

That said, while I think it's possible we could get some PS5 news tomorrow, I doubt it will come the way of Geoff Keighley, especially if it's a big PS5 game. Sony is likely going to keep that tucked away for when it reveals the console alongside all the big games coming to it.

Grande ritorno esclusivo nel mondo PlayStation! 🎮

Curiosi? Aguzzate la vista: domani riceverete una newsletter speciale! Aggiorna ora i tuoi consensi 👇https://t.co/i6prCHbksI pic.twitter.com/4jo5VdTPlZ — GameStopZing Italia (@GameStopItalia) May 12, 2020

Fun @summergamefest game reveal in the morning. And then Wednesday we have another stream that I can't wait to share with you. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 12, 2020

Wednesday is one of the more important moments this summer. — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 12, 2020

Adding to all of this, Keighley also suspiciously tweeted out asking his followers what their favorite PS1 game is. It's possible though that this tease was related to today's announcement of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Remastered.

Anyone have a favorite classic PlayStation 1 game? pic.twitter.com/viRaicQxSY — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 12, 2020

Alas, for now, all we can do is speculate, but thankfully we don't have to settle with speculation for much longer. After all, tomorrow is right around the corner.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release worldwide sometime this holiday season. For more news, media, rumors, and leaks on the console, click here.

