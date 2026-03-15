Xbox Helix Report Reveals Huge Advantage on PS6

A new report has relayed word of a huge advantage the next-gen Xbox, codenamed Project Helix, will have on the PS6, though, at what cost? The current expectation is that the next-gen Xbox will release in 2027. Expectations for the PS6 are less set in stone. Some rumors and reports say it will match the next-gen Xbox, while others have claimed it will be delayed beyond 2027. What’s increasingly clear is that Microsoft is being aggressive with the next-gen Xbox, which it has to be, as the PS5 has eaten the lunch of the Xbox Series X this generation. To this end, a new report claims the next-gen Xbox won’t just be faster than the PS6, but substantially faster.

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The new report comes the way of hardware insider Moore’s Law Is Dead, who, in particular, made a name for himself on the back of accurate leaks on the PS5 and PS5 Pro. And according to the insider, the Xbox Helix will be anywhere between 20% to 40% faster than the PS6. However, Sony does have something up its sleeve that could reduce this difference. More specifically, it’s suggested Sony may push its chip to 3.5 GHz, while Microsoft may take a more conservative approach in order to avoid speeds that will overheat the console. If this happens, then the differences in speed could be negligible. The problem is that this could lead to the PS6 overheating, or at least give the console some overheating issues. As you may know, the PS5 doesn’t have overheating issues, though it certainly gets warm, but it has heating-related issues because of the liquid metal it uses to reduce heating.

More Speed, But At What Cost?

Of course, it’s great to have the most powerful console on the market, but not if it comes at the expense of the price of the console. If Microsoft bets too much on power, it’s going to be reflected in the price point, and it’s not clear there is much appetite to pay a premium on Xbox hardware. Meanwhile, the returns of power upgrades are increasingly diminishing, so even if on paper the upgrades are meaningful, it doesn’t mean they will be practically meaningful.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, as nothing here is official information, and it is also subject to change, and change can render accurate information as inaccurate over time. Meanwhile, feel free to hit the comment section with your thoughts, or join the various conversations happening on the ComicBook Forum.