PlayStation 5 Is Reportedly in Serious Trouble

According to a new report, the PlayStation 5 is in serious trouble. The report comes from a variety of sources, all of which relay that they’ve heard from developers making games for the PS5 who are worried about some of the console’s shortcomings. The report comes way of Twitter user Jeff Rickel, and has been somewhat substantiated by Windows Central journalists Daniel Rubino and Jez Corden, who have reportedly heard similar scuttlebutt.

The report begins by noting the collective feeling in the developer community is that Sony has dropped the ball, partially because it underestimated Microsoft and the Xbox Series X. And this is why — by certain measurements — the PS5’s specs are considerably inferior to the specs of the Xbox Series X. According to this new rumor, the PS5 can’t maintain its clock speeds, which is causing severe overheating problems, which in turn is causing the hardware to fail at an alarming rate. Further, the lack of power is also apparently leading to optimization issues. While the Xbox Series X is reliable in terms of the power it provides, the PS5 is unpredictable, which in turn makes optimization very challenging.

The report continues by noting that Sony is looking into a complete console redesign to alleviate some of these issues, and this redesign may lead to the console looking similar to the Xbox Series X, which features a very practical design.

The claim wraps up by noting Sony is contemplating a six to twelve month delay in order to make adjustments to the console, but also notes it’s considering launching what it has in order to match the release of the Xbox Series X, which would lead to a redesign coming later down the road.

Of course, all of this should be taken with a huge grain of salt. The source in question isn’t the most reputable, but there are reputable sources boosting it and suggesting there’s truth to it.

FUD or legit concerns about Sony’s PlayStation 5 having issues? Anyone following this stuff, talking to game devs and people in-the-know have been hearing similar rumblings for months now. This just summarize it well. Sony may have overshot (and underestimated) Microsoft. pic.twitter.com/geUAsE4oBB — Daniel Rubino (@Daniel_Rubino) April 2, 2020

