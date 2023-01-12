New PS5 System Update Released, Brings Additional Controller Support

A new update for the PlayStation 5 console has today been released by Sony, and this time around, the patch actually does something of note. Although Sony pushes out new PS5 updates on a pretty routine basis, more often than not, said updates tend to just "improve system performance" and not much else. And while today's new patch for the PS5 still does this same thing, Sony has also laid the groundwork for a new controller that is slated to roll out in just a few short weeks.

Available to download right this moment, PS5 system update version 22.02-06.50.00 brings about DualSense Edge support for the console. In case you're not aware of what this is, the DualSense Edge is a "pro" model of the PS5's primary controller. Set to release on January 26th for $199.99, the DualSense Edge is a premium controller that allows for quite a bit of customization. And while the PS5 itself wasn't previously compatible with what this controller will offer, that has now changed following today's update.

"Get an edge in gameplay by creating your own custom controls to fit your playstyle," says Sony's own description of the DualSense Edge controller. "Built with high performance and personalization in mind, the DualSense Edge wireless controller invites you to craft your own unique gaming experience so you can play your way."

As mentioned, new controller support isn't the only thing that has been included in today's new PS5 console update. Sadly, we don't know much else about what this patch does because Sony has again only said that it merely "improves system performance". If there are any additional improvements with this PS5 update of note, though, there's a good chance that those in the PlayStation community will discover them in the coming days.

