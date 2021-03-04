Big PS5 Restock Released by GameStop and Walmart

✖

A big PS5 restock has been released between GameStop and Walmart, giving PlayStation fans their best chance of securing an order so far this month. Just like in 2020, PS5 stock has been extremely limited, and restocks are dripping at a very slow rate. And when restocks do drop for the console, they usually vanish within minutes. Not only have most restocks been insufficient in size, but demand continues to be through the roof, and scalpers with their bots continue to prey on stock in hopes of reselling it for a substantial profit.

The first of the restocks was GameStop, which released new PS5 stock today, but limited it to bundles. In other words, there was no option to buy just the console. Instead, PlayStation fans had to splash extra cash for additives like games and subscriptions. At the moment of writing this, the restock is flickering on and off, so there may still be a chance to nab a bundle if you haven't already.

The other restock is dropping at the moment of publishing this, and that stock comes the way of Walmart. In other words, it's available and it's not limited to bundles. Not only is Walmart sell the console outright, but it's selling both versions: the $500 standard version and the $400 all-digital version.

That said, when it comes to PS5 restocks, everything changes almost instantly, which means by the time you're reading this, all of this information may be outdated and incorrect.

Right now, there's been no word of any additional restocks, nor any additional waves from either GameStop or Walmart. That said, not only do follow-up waves of stock release without notice, but many retailers are releasing stock without notice. Today, Walmart gave customers a heads up of a few hours, but GameStop just randomly dropped its new stock. What does this mean? Well, it means new stock could release today, despite the fact that no additional restocks have been announced at the moment of writing this.

It's also worth pointing out that Costco released new PS5 stock today, so if you strike out with Walmart and GameStop, check in with the Costco. Keep tabs on the links below.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.