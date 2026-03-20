Xbox Game Now the #1 Pre-Ordered PS5 Game on the PlayStation Store

The #1 pre-ordered PS5 game on the PlayStation Store right now is not a Sony game, but an Xbox game or, more specifically, a Bethesda game, which Xbox owns. In the process, this Xbox game has leapfrogged the likes of LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, 007 First Light, Pragmata, and Sony’s own Saros. That said, it is worth considering that some games have multiple editions, which can create some inaccuracies in the ranking, but even so, the demand for the Xbox game in question on PS5 is undeniable.

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What is important to note is that only games available to pre-order on the PlayStation Store qualify for this ranking. To this end, there is certainly more demand from PS5 users for games like GTA 6, The Elder Scrolls 6, and several other upcoming releases, if not many other upcoming releases, but these games are not available to pre-order on the PlayStation Store. What is available to pre-order is Starfield, and PS5 users are excited for it.

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Starfield Releasing Soon on PS5

This week, Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda, and Xbox announced, alongside a major new update, that Starfield is coming to PS5 on April 7. The moment this was revealed, the spacefaring sci-fi RPG went up for pre-order, and PS5 users have been pre-ordering en masse since.

It remains unclear if the PlayStation Store’s pre-order chart is ranked by cumulative pre-orders or pre-orders over a certain time, such as 24 hours or one week. Whatever the case, Starfield is currently top, and has been since this morning.

We never got sales figures for Starfield because Xbox doesn’t release sales figures in the age of Xbox Game Pass, which eats into sales figures, and thus undermines them. As of November 2024, about one year after its original release in September 2023, the Bethesda game has attracted 15 million players to date, so it’s not very surprising to see appreciable demand for it on PS5, even if it’s three calendar years later. Meanwhile, the game is a full $70 on PS5, despite it being over a couple of years old, so it’s not even cheapened its way to the top with a lesser price point like some games have in the past.

Considering the lack of Xbox Game Pass, there is a good chance Starfield will sell more on PS5 than Xbox Series X. This is also helped by the fact that for every one Xbox Series X in the wild, there are at least two PS5s.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.