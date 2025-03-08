PS5 Fans Praise “Very Good” Xbox Game Just Released on PS Store

PlayStation fans on PS5 have been left impressed by the latest Xbox game just released on the PlayStation Store this week. As Xbox transitions from console exclusivity to publishing its games on all platforms — including PlayStation platforms — the mystical quality of seeing an Xbox game on the PlayStation Store starts to fade. While the big Xbox IP still haven’t found their way on the PS5 yet, this will change this April when Forza Horizon 5 comes to the PS5. Before this though, another Xbox game, albeit one less synonymous with the brand, is now on the PS5 as of this week.

The Xbox game in question was released back on September 4, 2024 by developers World’s Edge and Forgotten Empires. Meanwhile, it was published by Xbox Game Studios, which owns the former. And it is actually, and technically, a remaster of a 2002 PC classic.

The new PS5 release from Xbox, for those that have not connected the dots yet, is Age of Mythology: Retold, a real-time strategy game and a remaster of Age of Mythology. At release, the game was only available on PC and Xbox Series X where it boasts an 83 and 79 on Metacritic, respectively. Now it is also on PS5 though, and PlayStation fans on the PS5 Reddit page are enjoying it.

“Age of Mythology is very good,” reads a post on the PS5 Reddit page. “Playing on the PS5 Pro: great graphics and frame rate and lots of fun! The interface takes a little while to get used to but it actually does a very good job”

The popularity of the post and the comments it attracted echo this sentiment. One of these comments calls the game “great” while another thanks the poster for bringing the release to their attention as they had missed it. And considering this second comment is the most popular, this is seemingly the case for many.

“From the creators of the award-winning Age of Empires franchise, Age of Mythology: Retold goes beyond history into a mythical age where gods, monsters, and humans collide,” reads an official description of the game on the PlayStation Store for those unfamiliar with it. “Experience an immersive real-time strategy game with an epic campaign, cooperative and competitive multiplayer, and the all-new Arena of the Gods game mode. Secure your domain, command legendary monsters, and call upon the power of the gods to achieve victory. Will you become Mythic? ”

Those interested in checking out Age of Mythology: Retold on PS5 will need to fork over $29.99 to the PlayStation Store. This is just for the Standard Edition. The Premium Edition runs at $49.99.

