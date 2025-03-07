New God of War Announcement Disappoints PlayStation Fans

A new God of War announcement has left fans of Kratos on PlayStation disappointed. It has been three years since the release of God of War Ragnarok. The longer this gap gets the more the next installment becomes anticipated. To this end, rumors of a new God of War game starring a younger Kratos have begun to emerge. In addition to this, rumors about a God of War collection have been flooding the Internet all 2025 so far. Suffice to say, there’s reason for God of War fans to anticipate an exciting announcement and to expect this announcement soon. That said, don’t expect any of this or anything else to come to fruition at the upcoming God of War 20th Anniversary Exhibition event.

The celebration is set to go down on March 22, and be complete with special panels. What there won’t be though are announcements from Santa Monica Studios and PlayStation. In other words, the rumored God of War collection will not be revealed let alone the next installment in the series.

“Pantheons collide! We’re so excited to bring a selection of the Greek and Norse cast for this God of War 20th Anniversary panel where we’ll be reflecting on the past two decades of the series,” reads a new post from the Santa Monica Studios X page. “With such a stellar lineup and all the anticipation we’ve seen around the anniversary, we do want to be clear that there are no planned announcements for this event. If you’re able to snag a ticket, we’d love to see you at Gallery Nucleus to join the celebration on March 22nd!”

Hardcore PlayStation fans will know Sony does not announce games or share substantial news at events like this, and thus this won’t come as a surprise to some. However, there’s a reason Santa Monica Studios felt it needed to make this announcement, and it’s because many fans were speculating and even expecting some news at the event. This will not be the case though. And with no State of Play announced, it is unclear when God of War fans can diverge this anticipation.

