PS5 and Xbox Series X May Be More Expensive Than You Think

There’s been some scuttlebutt and speculation suggesting that the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series may ring up at $400, the same price point the PS4 launched with. However, according to some of the industry’s leading analysts, this is unlikely. While it’s certainly possible Sony and Microsoft will eat costs up front in order to push consoles out the door, many analysts are betting on the consoles being more around the $500-$600 range.

“I also expect pricing of both PS5 and Xbox Series X to be similar, and I think it’s more likely than not they will be higher than the PS4 launch price point of $399,” said IHS Markit Technology’s Piers Harding-Rolls, while speaking about the next-gen consoles.

Harding-Rolls doesn’t reveal his final price prediction, but notes that if the two consoles come in with a higher price point, it may prompt Microsoft to continue its dual-pronged strategy of releasing a cheaper console alongside a high-end one.

“A high price point may prompt Microsoft to follow through with a dual-pronged product strategy and release a less powerful, cheaper version of its next-gen platform during the launch window. I don’t expect Sony to follow this product strategy at launch so this approach would give Xbox more go-to-market flexibility although it would also add complexity around marketing and consumer education. Personally, I would wait to bring a cheaper version to market.”

Meanwhile, Kantan Games’ Serkan Toto predicts that the two consoles will be very similar in specs, pricing, and features.

“Both consoles will be a lot more similar to each other in terms of specs, pricing and features when compared to the last generation,” said Toto. “Microsoft will likely avoid shenanigans like higher price (I expect $499 price tags for both), weaker specs, restrictions to used disc sales etc.”

Of course, these are nothing more than predictions, but it seems most analysts increasingly agree that the consoles will not come in at $400. $450 has been thrown around, as well as $550 and $600, but it seems most are predicting $500.

Source: Games Industry