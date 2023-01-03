New PS5 Console Could Be Announced Very Soon

There's a chance that Sony could unveil a new model of its PlayStation 5 video game console incredibly soon. For months on end now, reports have been circling about an updated version of the PS5 that will receive some notable changes to the disc drive. And while it's not yet known when this new PS5 could be formally announced (assuming that it's real), it seems like a new event being held by Sony within the coming day could be one potential venue for such a reveal.

Taking place tomorrow evening at 8:00pm ET/5:00pm PT, Sony will be holding a press conference live from CES 2023. For those unaware of CES (Consumer Electronics Show), it's one of the biggest tech events in the world and takes place each January. Sony is annually a big participant at CES and has used this stage to make some important announcements related to PlayStation in the past. As such, if Sony really is preparing to release a new PS5 in the future, it's feasible that the company could opt to give fans a look at this new tech during its showcase.

Although it'll be worth keeping an eye on Sony's CES 2022 presentation tomorrow, there's no guarantee by any means that a new PS5 will be shown off at this time. The biggest reason that Sony might opt to save this new PS5 announcement for a later date is because, as reports have previously suggested, this updated version of the console isn't supposed to hit store shelves until the back half of 2023. With this in mind, it might be a bit too soon for Sony to announce a brand new model of the PS5, especially because doing so might keep some consumers from wanting to buy the current version of the hardware. If anything major does end up coming from this event, though, we'll be sure to keep you updated here on ComicBook.com as we learn more.

Do you think that Sony will make any monumental announcements tied to PlayStation in the coming day? And if we don't see this new version of the PS5 this week, when do you think it will be revealed?