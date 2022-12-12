New PS5 Console Reveal Teased by PlayStation Insider

A notable PlayStation insider has teased that Sony should "soon" reveal a new model of its PlayStation 5 console. Earlier this year, we first started to hear reports and rumors associated with a new version of the PS5 that would feature a detachable disc drive. And while Sony itself has yet to confirm that a new PS5 model of any sort will be releasing in the coming year, it sounds like this silence from the manufacturer might not last much longer.

According to Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, Sony could be unveiling this new version of the PS5 console in the near future. Henderson, who was the first to report this year that this new revision of the PS5 was on the horizon, has said that two new sources have since received test kits of the revised PlayStation console and that they work without issue. As such, the fact that these new iterations of the PS5 are starting to roll out in this capacity, it seems likely that Sony will soon show off the latest hardware to consumers.

While Henderson didn't add any context about when this new PS5 model might be shown off, one venue to keep an eye on would be CES 2023. Taking place from January 5th until January 8th, the annualized Consumer Electronics Show is an event that Sony has often participated in in the past. Currently, Sony has confirmed that it will attend CES 2023, although it's not known just how big of a presence the company will have at the event. Assuming that a new version of the PS5 is going to be revealed shortly, though, CES would be the most logical place to make such an announcement. If we hear more on this front once CES takes place early next month, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

