New PS5 DualSense "Pro" Controller Revealed

Sony has announced a new PlayStation 5 DualSense controller to coincide with Gamescom 2022. In recent months, rumors and reports have circled suggesting that Sony could be looking to soon release a "Pro" model of the DualSense for PS5 owners. Now, those leaks have proven to be accurate as Sony has revealed the first bits of information related to its new "DualSense Edge" controller.

Announced via a teaser trailer at Gamescom Opening Night Live, Sony revealed that it will soon be releasing this DualSense Edge controller for PS5. Much like Microsoft's Xbox Elite Controller, the DualSense Edge is a highly-customizable controller that will let users tweak it to their own specifications. Based on the video for the DualSense Edge that has been shown off, the controller will feature removable thumbsticks and faceplates. Additionally, there will be various switches on the back of the controller that will likely let players tweak how the triggers on the PS5 controller function.

"The opportunity to create the DualSense Edge wireless controller was a dream come true for our team," said art director Daisuke Kurihara in a new post on the PlayStation Blog explaining the controller's design. "We wanted to build on the legacy of iconic PlayStation controllers by creating a controller that empowers players to experiment and personalize elements based on their own unique playstyle – whether they are a competitive gamer or someone who just enjoys having more options to customize their play. The DualSense Edge wireless controller also features a number of thoughtful design touches that we hope players will enjoy, including a distinct DualSense controller-inspired black-and-white color scheme and a unique PlayStation Shapes pattern on the touch pad and trigger surfaces."

At this point in time, there are still a lot of questions left to be had about the DualSense Edge controller. PlayStation hasn't yet revealed when the accessory will launch, nor has it detailed the price. Given how much Microsoft charges for the Xbox Elite Controller, though, it seems likely that the DualSense Edge will set customers back quite a bit of money.

What do you think about this DualSense Edge controller for PS5 based on what we've seen so far? And how much do you think that Sony will look to charge for the item? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.