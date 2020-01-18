PS5 Controller Patent Leaks Divisive New Feature

Last year, Sony revealed that the PS5 controller will have two new features: adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, the latter of which is a bit liked forced feedback. Neither feature is game-changing or even new, but they do help distinguish the next-gen controller from the current PS4 controller. That said, at the moment, Sony hasn’t revealed what the controller looks like or said whether it will have any more additional features. However, according to a new patent, the PS5 controller, also known as the DualShock 5, will have a built-in microphone, which is proving to be a somewhat divisive feature.

As you may know, there’s rumors that Sony is working on some type of PlayStation Assistant for the PS5, so the idea that the controller would have a built-in microphone seems more than plausible. That said, according to the new patent, the built-in microphone would be able to take in voice commands. Further, when the microphone is taking a command, the speaker on the controller suppresses itself in order not cause confusion. Now, it’s a bit unclear if you’d be able to use it as a mic for party chart, but presumably that’s a possibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for why this feature is divisive, well, for some it’s a privacy concern. In other words, some PlayStation gamers don’t want to have a mic on their controller that they can’t turn off.

As you may know, the PS4 already takes commands, but it requires a mic. In other words, being able to give commands without a headset would be a nice added perk, however, if you still need a headset for party chat, it won’t be that useful of a feature.

Whatever the case, as always, take all of this with a grain of salt. While there’s no doubting the validity of the patent, hardware makers like Sony file patents all of the time, many of which never reach the consumer market.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, a specific release date hasn’t been revealed, nor has a price point. Further, we don’t know what games the console will launch with or what kinda features it will come packing. In other words, we basically know nothing about the next-gen piece of hardware.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.