PS5 Finally Getting Nintendo Switch Exclusive from 2023

In the modern era, it’s pretty rare for third-party games to remain exclusive for a long time. The reality is, video game development can be pretty expensive, and bringing games to multiple platforms can offset development costs. It seems one Nintendo Switch exclusive will be making the jump to PlayStation 5, and Sony fans won’t have to wait much longer. According to a new leak from PS Deals (via Gematsu), Disney Illusion Island will be released on the system on May 30th. Not only will PS5 users be getting the original base game, but also the free updates and some content that has yet to be announced.

Disney Illusion Island launched on Nintendo Switch in 2023. Over the last 2 years, the game has received a pair of free updates: Mystery in Monoth and Keeper Up. The leak from PS Deals has revealed a third update called C.A.S.H., which will feature Scrooge McDuck. No information has been revealed about this update, so it’s impossible to say whether Scrooge will be playable, or if he’ll simply appear as an NPC. Scrooge McDuck has a long history in video games, going back to DuckTales on the original NES. The character would fit nicely with Disney Illusion Island‘s playable cast, but we’ll have to wait for an official announcement before we know if it’s happening for sure.

In a 2023 interview with ComicBook, Disney Illusion Island developer Dlala Studios told us that “the only conversations we have are about the Switch.” That suggested that a release on other platforms was somewhat unlikely, but a lot can change over a 2 year span. After a long time being exclusive to Nintendo’s platform, it seems more audiences will get a chance to see what the game has to offer. At this time, it’s unclear if we can similarly expect versions for Steam and Xbox.

Disney Illusion Island is a 2D platforming game starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. In a major contrast to many other platforming games, Disney Illusion Island does not feature any combat, instead forcing players to rely strictly on their platforming skills to avoid enemies. While the Disney characters might lead some to assume that the game is simple, fans of the platforming genre should find a lot to enjoy, as the puzzles can be a bit difficult. Disney Illusion Island balances this with a difficulty system that is based purely on the number of hearts the player starts with; advanced players can give themselves less, while younger or less experienced players can give themselves more, or make themselves impervious to harm. In co-op, each player can even choose which they prefer, making it a strong option for parents to play with kids. For these reasons, ComicBook awarded the Switch version of Disney Illusion Island with a review score of 4 out of 5.

As of this writing, PlayStation and Dlala Studios have yet to officially announce the PS5 version of Disney Illusion Island. However, if the leaked release date of May 30th proves to be accurate, we probably won’t have to wait too much longer to learn more.

