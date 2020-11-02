Watch: PS5 DualSense Controller Works With PS3 But Not PS4

✖

In just under two weeks, Sony's new DualSense controller will release alongside the PlayStation 5. The controller will have a number of innovations that set it apart from its DualShock predecessors, including Haptic Feedback. A number of video game journalists and streamers have had the opportunity to try out the controller, including Kenny "Midnight Man" Powell on YouTube. The streamer has been testing the controller with a number of platforms to see whether or not it can be used on any system other than the PS5. Interestingly enough, he found that the DualSense is compatible with the PS3, but not the PS4!

The full video from Midnight Man can be found embedded below. In the video, Midnight Man tries multiple methods of getting the controller to work with the PS4. First, he tries via USB-C to USB cable, to no avail. Then, he tries connecting via Bluetooth. While the PS4 recognizes it as a "wireless controller," it still doesn't work. Then, he tries pairing the controller with an iPad, iPhone, and Macbook for Remote Play. None of these attempts prove to be successful. Finally, connecting via Remote Play on his Windows computer allowed it to be used.

While Midnight Man had to jump through several hoops to get the DualSense to work with the PS4, hooking it up directly to a PS3 "slim" worked just as easily as it would with a DualShock controller! It's a bit bizarre, and it makes the fact that the controller does not work on PS4 all the stranger. Fans likely won't get an answer from Sony about that particular decision anytime soon, so this one will remain a mystery, for now!

At the end of the day, players looking to get the most use out of the DualSense's abilities will have to use it with the PS5 anyway, but those that might have wanted to switch back and forth between the two consoles with one controller are out of luck. Fortunately, the majority of PS4 games are backwards compatible with the PS5, and a very small list of games will not be usable with the new system. As such, fans might not have a reason to keep the current-gen system hooked up for much longer!

Are you excited about the DualSense controller? Would you have liked to see the controller compatible with PS4?