PlayStation 5 Isn’t Even Out Yet And It’s Already Breaking Records

Earlier this week, Sony Interactive Entertainment revealed the official logo of the PlayStation 5, and it looks exactly as everyone expected it would. It’s literally the “PS4” logo but with a “5” instead of a “4.” Despite this, the reveal garnered a lot of attention. So much so, that it’s reportedly breaking social media engagement records. After just 48 hours, it had over five million likes and over 136,000 comments. At the moment of publishing, these numbers have hardly changed, but it doesn’t negate that the post — according to VGC — is the most-liked gaming post on Instagram ever, easily surpassing the previous record holder, Fortnite’s Avengers Endgame crossover announcement from last year that hit 2.7 million likes.

To put this number into context, the reveal of the Xbox Series X console on Instagram — which is a much bigger deal than a logo reveal — only has 438,000 likes and 11,200 comments after almost a month of being up.

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram Welcome to 2020. #PS5 A post shared by PlayStation (@playstation) on Jan 6, 2020 at 5:12pm PST

To put this number into even further context, most PlayStation Instagram posts fail to hit one million likes or video plays, let alone five million. Of course, on the surface, this all seems trivial, but it’s not. What it shows is there’s a metric ton of hype for the PS5, and if Sony doesn’t mess up between now and later this year when the console releases, it could have another very successful system on its hands.

PlayStation 5 is currently scheduled to release sometime this holiday season. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how much it will cost, what games it will come packing out the gate, or what it’s full list of features is. Further, it’s unknown when Sony will properly reveal the console like Microsoft did with the Xbox Series X at The Game Awards in December.

For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the console by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.