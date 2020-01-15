PlayStation May Drop Big PS5 News Very Soon

It looks like some big new PlayStation news is dropping very soon, presumably and more specifically, some PS5 news. Recently, multiple Sony executives were spotted converging on San Francisco, California. Included in this bunch was Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst, head of the indie initiative Shuhei Yoshida, and interestingly head of communications at Sucker Punch Andrew Goldfarb. Now, Goldfarb’s inclusion seems to suggest this could be something related to Ghost of Tsushima, but it’s unclear why the other two would be in San Francisco for this.

Now, it’s possible there’s nothing to this, or at least nothing that we can extract any information from. I mean, there’s certainly nothing concrete here, however, many PlayStation fans aren’t convinced this is a coincidence. The current scuttlebutt is that the PS5 reveal event is happening in the next month or two. If this is the case, then it makes sense that seemingly all of the bosses of PlayStation are coming together in preparation, as the event will likely either be in San Francisco or New York City. However, right now, both Jim Ryan and Mark Cerny are missing, meaning it’s tough to say this points to preparation of the PS5 event too much, but it’s the theory many PlayStation fans are clinging too.

The SF Bay is beatiful pic.twitter.com/Ba8SX8QnP8 — Hermen Hulst (@hermenhulst) January 13, 2020

My wife made a four course dinner for @garfep. Then, @yosp showed up. pic.twitter.com/IKIlAq6CDC — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) January 13, 2020

Again, who knows what is going on is here, but with the PS5 reveal event presumably looming, PlayStation fans are wild with speculation right now.

PlayStation 5 Meeting? — Zuby (@Zuby2510) January 13, 2020

Coming for Playstation Meeting… — sergio (@sergio51813732) January 13, 2020

