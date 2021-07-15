PS5 Restock at GameStop Proves to be Big Success

The latest restock of the PlayStation 5 at GameStop might have been the best one that we've seen in recent months. Typically, when restocks of Sony's next-gen console occur, many are still left without being able to purchase the hardware or run into issues somewhere along the way. And while those problems surely may have still happened for some customers today, for the most part, this restock at GameStop seems to have been nothing but a resounding success.

Earlier this morning, GameStop released its stock of new PS5 consoles online, allowing those who may not have purchased it yet to finally get their opportunity. Normally when this happens, social media will light up afterward with a litany of angry customers who were unable to cop their own system. Instead, today's restock worked out incredibly well for a number of people.

Twitter was ablaze all day long with people sharing their own success stories when it comes to finding the PS5. By the sound of it, many of these customers had been tracking down the platform since it was first released in late 2020. For them to finally be able to make their own purchase official all of these months surely will allow them to rest easy after such a long hunt.

If you were chasing down the PS5 at GameStop today, did you have this same sort of success? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Conversely, you can see some of the best success stories from a number of new PS5 purchasers down below.