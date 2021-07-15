PS5 Restock at GameStop Proves to be Big Success
The latest restock of the PlayStation 5 at GameStop might have been the best one that we've seen in recent months. Typically, when restocks of Sony's next-gen console occur, many are still left without being able to purchase the hardware or run into issues somewhere along the way. And while those problems surely may have still happened for some customers today, for the most part, this restock at GameStop seems to have been nothing but a resounding success.
Earlier this morning, GameStop released its stock of new PS5 consoles online, allowing those who may not have purchased it yet to finally get their opportunity. Normally when this happens, social media will light up afterward with a litany of angry customers who were unable to cop their own system. Instead, today's restock worked out incredibly well for a number of people.
Twitter was ablaze all day long with people sharing their own success stories when it comes to finding the PS5. By the sound of it, many of these customers had been tracking down the platform since it was first released in late 2020. For them to finally be able to make their own purchase official all of these months surely will allow them to rest easy after such a long hunt.
If you were chasing down the PS5 at GameStop today, did you have this same sort of success? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.
Conversely, you can see some of the best success stories from a number of new PS5 purchasers down below.
Mission Accomplished
I FINALLY GOT A PS5! From GameStop just now. “And Alexander wept, for there were no more worlds to conquer.”— Mike Mika (@MikeJMika) July 15, 2021
It Finally Happened
YOOOOOO I FINALLY GOT THE PS5!! pic.twitter.com/a4hCFm6wIR— Roxanne Daneman (@ohheyitsroxy) July 15, 2021
Big Spending
S/O to @GameStop and @mattswider coming in clutch today for me! Was able to get PS5 Bundle online and got the LAST NintendoSwitchOled white edition pre-order in store! pic.twitter.com/qloKk1kYqV— Terrence Seabrook (@ATLien2Dallas17) July 15, 2021
GameStop Coming in Clutch
Got a #PS5 today, thanks @GameStop !!— Sabrina Titan (@sabrina_titan13) July 15, 2021
Time to Sell the Old Consoles
Got my hands on a PS5 bundle from GameStop. Can't believe it!
Now, it's time to throw every game and console I have on eBay so I don't actually spend any money on the thing.— Xav de Matos (@Xav) July 15, 2021
The Wait Begins
Finally got my #PS5 from @GameStop as a Pro member. I’ll be camping on my front porch for the next 3-5 business days waiting for my mailman whose name is Brian. Yes, I’m holding him personally accountable.— Ryan Rasnick (@ryanPrasnick) July 15, 2021
Never Give Up
.@mattswider finally got through after refreshing on my PC and phone. I've been a pro member with .@GameStop for years so the requirement was no big deal. I probably stayed on the refresh game for over 30 minutes so don't give up people. #ps5 #GameStop #tryhard #NeverGiveUp pic.twitter.com/0z2dFjec6Z— Griffin (@awkwardgriff) July 15, 2021
Unusual Tactics Still Work
Was able to cop a PS5 from the @GameStop Pro drop earlier…but only cause my coworker was able to Cart on her PC & phone, while I was never able to on either of mine. Luckily, she only needed one 😂— CM Dyer (@Dyertek) July 15, 2021
A Truly Blessed Day
On this blessed day I am proud to say I have succeeded in purchasing a PS5 from Gamestop, which unfortunately now means my inner monologue as I try to get back to work is just a 10-year-old going "PS5! PS5! PS5!" omggggg— 🦉Regina Watts, Degenetrix (@WritesWatts) July 15, 2021
