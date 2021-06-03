New PS5 T-Shirt Costs More Than the Console

✖

The PlayStation 5 costs a pretty penny, especially for those that have had to resort to buying them from resellers. Hard as it might be to believe, there's now a piece of PS5 merchandise that will actually set fans back more than the system itself: a new t-shirt from Sony and Balenciaga priced at $675. The shirt comes in red and black variations. It's not uncommon for the luxury clothing manufacturer's items to retail at that price point, but it's hard to imagine a lot of PlayStation fans willing to drop that much after purchasing a new console!

Clearly the shirts are doing well for the manufacturer, as multiple sizes for both colors are currently sold out on the website! Both versions are only available in XS, Small, and Medium, with the Large and XL options crossed out. A fitted hoodie is also available, priced at $875. That article of clothing is now available exclusively in XS. The hoodie design is similar to the t-shirts, but it also features the iconic PlayStation button designs going down sleeves. Readers interested in these items can find them right here, and images of the black t-shirt design can be found below.

(Photo: Balenciaga)

The PlayStation 5 has been extremely hard to come by since its release last November. While Sony is working to meet demand, the global chip shortage has played a big part in its lack of availability. Several of the console's biggest exclusives are currently available on PS4, and it seems that the trend will continue with games like Gran Turismo 4 and God of War: Ragnarok. Those that haven't been able to get a console yet can always snag a nice luxury clothing item for the time being!

The PlayStation brand has a lot of loyal fans, and it's possible that some of them are willing to pay top-dollar to show love for their console of choice. It seems a bit steep to me, but for those with the money to spend, it might be a worthwhile purchase. At the very least, the shirt designs are nice. For everyone else, the official PlayStation Gear Store has some significantly cheaper options in stock!

