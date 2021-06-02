Gran Turismo 7 Confirmed for PS4

✖

After much online debate since it was first announced, Gran Turismo 7 has finally been revealed as a cross-gen release. There is no definitive release date attached to the racing title as of yet, but when it does come out in 2022, it will be for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, PlayStation Studios head Hermen Hulst confirmed today as part of a larger Q&A released about what's coming from PlayStation Studios. In the same Q&A, Hulst confirmed that the God of War sequel has slipped to 2022 and will also release for the PS4.

"It very much is," Hulst stated in the Q&A when asked whether the PS4 remained a focus internally for the company. "You can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and then just walk away from it, right? I think that’d be bad news for fans of PS4, and frankly not very good business."

"Where it makes sense to develop a title for both PS4 and PS5 — for Horizon Forbidden West, the next God of War, GT7 — we’ll continue looking at that," his answer continued. "And if PS4 owners want to play that game, then they can. If they want to go on and play the PS5 version, that game will be there for them."

You can check out the entire Q&A, in full, linked below:

What’s next for PlayStation Studios: https://t.co/PiW1odNlhE A new Q&A with Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios pic.twitter.com/m8QCTV8Vz9 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 2, 2021

Gran Turismo 7, developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, is currently scheduled to release in 2022 for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 after being delayed earlier this year. It had previously been expected to release at some point in 2021. The PlayStation 5 itself is now available with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console costs $399 -- if you can find either of them in stock. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming racing video game right here.

