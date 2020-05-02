New Developer Comments Have Some PS5 and Xbox Series X Fans Worried About Frame Rates

✖

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X are packing some serious power. Comparing the specs of the two consoles, it looks like the latter edges out the former, but what's more obvious is just how much more powerful the PS5 and next Xbox are than the PS4 and Xbox One. One thing both will have is 4K gaming. In fact, some games may push into the 8K territory. However, resolution isn't worth much without a steady framerate bolstering it. Most of this generation, games have struggled to hit 60 FPS. And while many PlayStation and Xbox gamers think this struggle will be a thing of the past, one developer seems to think it may be too soon to assume all games will hit this framerate milestone on the pair of consoles.

Speaking about this topic, Frogwares’ community manager Sergey Oganesyan noted that he isn't sure 60 FPS is going to be the industry-wide standard on PS5 and Xbox Series X. In fact, Oganesyan suggests smaller studios may have to pick between resolution and framerate.

“I think more and more devs will offer you a choice between resolution and framerate,” said Oganesyan while speaking to Wccftech. “I personally hope 60 FPS will become the standard, but optimization is not that easy, especially for smaller studios.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the developer did share that he suspects there are many things to look forward to, such as better textures, faster loading times, bigger maps, and general improvements to framerate.

“We should all definitely look forward to things like better textures, better framerate, better lighting, better loading time, bigger maps, more detailed environment, which is a lot and the improvements will be more than noticeable," said Oganesyan.

Of course, these are nothing more than mere predictions. Who knows what developers will be capable on PS5 and Xbox Series X. However, Oganesyan does astutely point out that a lot of the improvements may not be apparent at first as developers release cross-gen games. In other words, we will have to wait deeper into the PS5 and Xbox Series X cycles to see what each is truly capable of.

