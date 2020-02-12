Rumored PS5 and Xbox Series X Port Deconfirmed

Yesterday, Ubisoft announced a major new expansion for Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 dubbed Warlords of New York, which is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 3, and which is bringing players back to New York “to hunt down the Rogue Agent who started it all.” The announcement — and how Ubisoft rolled it out — made it clear that the games maker still has big plans for the 2019 looter-shooter, which will likely carry into next year and possibly beyond. As a result, many have started to speculate that Ubisoft may natively port the game to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but for now, this isn’t in the pipeline.

Speaking to The Daily Star, associate creative director at Massive Entertainment (the studio behind the game) Yannick Banchereau has confirmed that the Swedish developer is “not looking at porting it [the game] to new platforms.”

“What I can tell you is that we are not making a specific version for those for those consoles, we are very much focused on just working on what we have now and making that as good as possible,” added Banchereau.

Of course, it’s important to note that Banchereau is not saying the game will never be ported to next-gen consoles. I’m sure that will depend on how well the game is doing come fall 2020 and how quickly the market rushes in for the pair of consoles. Further, I’m sure this is the type of decision that would come down to Ubisoft executives rather than what Massive Entertainment prefers to do.

Ubisoft has admitted in the past that while Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 has sold well, it has performed below expectations. Coming into yesterday’s announcement, not many were talking about the game, but that — for obvious reasons — has changed. Whether it will be enough to propel it to the top of a very competitive market, who knows, but no one can deny that Ubisoft is trying to support the game as well as it can.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, and is also currently available for just $3.