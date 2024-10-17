PS5 Pro Games List Grows With One of Last Year’s Best RPGs

The PS5 Pro games list has grown with the addition of another PS5 game, this time one of last year’s best RPGs. The November 7 PS5 Pro release date is fast approaching, yet many PlayStation fans still aren’t sure what PS5 games will be PS5 Pro “enhanced” and what PS5 games won’t be.

One game PS5 Pro early adopters can count on being PS5 Pro enhanced come November 7 though is an RPG from last year. As you may remember, 2023 was a stacked year for RPGs. There was Baldur’s Gate 3, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Hogwarts Legacy, Final Fantasy XVI, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, Sea of Stars, Diablo 4, and Starfield. There was also Lies of P, which was a treat for fans of the Souls-like RPG sub-genre. In fact, it was the standout release for this RPG sub-genre.

Those interested in still checking it out, and who plan on picking up a PS5 Pro, should wait until the PS5 Pro releases, because then the game’s PS5 Pro enhancements will be available. What these enhancements are exactly though, has not been revealed. All developer Neowiz Games has revealed, via the game’s official X account, is that the game is “now PS5 Pro enhanced.”

About the Game:

“You are a puppet created by Geppetto who’s caught in a web of lies with unimaginable monsters and untrustworthy figures standing between you and the events that have befallen the world of Lies of P. You are awakened by a mysterious voice that guides you through the plagued city of Krat – a once lively place that has been poisoned by madness and bloodlust. In our soulslike, you must adapt yourself and your weapons to face untold horrors, untangle the unfathomable secrets of the city’s elites and choose whether to confront predicaments with the truth or weave lies to overcome them on the journey to find yourself.”

“In a year that is fit to bursting with Game of the Year contenders, Lies of P grabs you by the throat and demands that you place it on the list,” reads a snippet from our review of the game. “This feels like the spiritual successor to Bloodborne, and if you had sold this as a sequel to the FromSoftware story, you could get away with it. If you’re a fan of Soulsborne and want to add a spice of rewarding difficulty to your gaming career, you must check out Lies of P.”