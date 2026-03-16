PS5 Pro Just Upgraded 11 PS5 Games at Once

Sony just pushed out a new upgrade for PS5 Pro consoles that has improved 11 major games on the hardware at once. Alongside the launch of Resident Evil Requiem a few weeks back, Sony announced that Capcom’s latest release was the first one to use the “2.0” version of PSSR, which is the upscaling tech at the heart of the PS5 Pro. More games were promised to be adding this functionality in March, with Sony stating that it would share more soon enough. Now, that info has finally come about and has made the PS5 Pro more valuable than ever.

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As of this moment, the 2.0 version of PS5 Pro is now compatible with a dozen PS5 games in total. These games in question come from some of the biggest developers and publishers around the globe and include Konami, Electronic Arts, Square Enix, Capcom, and even Xbox. Strangely, Sony itself hasn’t upgraded any of its own first-party titles from PlayStation Studios just yet, but these improvements will likely roll out soon enough.

Here is the full list of PS5 games that have now been improved further on PS5 Pro:

Silent Hill 2

Silent Hill f

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Alan Wake 2

Control

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Nioh 3

Rise of the Ronin

Monster Hunter Wilds

Dragon’s Dogma 2

More PS5 Pro Upgrades Are Coming Soon

Beyond the games that have immediately received PSSR upgrades on PS5 Pro, Sony revealed that a handful of other notable third-party titles will be getting this functionality as well. This will start later this week, on March 19th, when Crimson Desert releases, as the monstrous open-world game will immediately be compatible with PSSR 2.0. CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting an update of its own alongside that of Assassin’s Creed Shadows from Ubisoft, but the release date for these upgrades hasn’t yet been announced.

All in all, PS5 Pro finally seems to be meeting the expectations that many PlayStation fans had for the console when it launched in 2024. While there have been plenty of issues with PS5 Pro over the past year, Sony has continued to update the platform to make it to where it’s the best place to play console games. If you’re on the fence when it comes to picking up a PS5 Pro for yourself, there has truly never been a better time to pull the trigger.

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