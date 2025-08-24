PS5 Pro Upgrades Announced For Upcoming Xbox Release

When an Xbox Series X console exclusive comes to PS5 later this year, it will be alongside some major PS5 Pro upgrades, or “PS5 Pro Enhancements,” as Sony marketing likes to call them. Recently, two more Xbox games were announced to be coming to PS5 this November. One of these games is Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl, which PS5 and PS5 Pro users will be able to play starting on November 20, after waiting roughly a year for the open-world first-person shooter, which has been, and currently is, an Xbox Series X console exclusive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those on PS5 Pro haven’t had many games that have extensively made use of the console’s upgraded innards. In other words, there haven’t been many PS5 games that have justified the existence of the premium PS5 console, let alone a purchase of one. Stalker 2 is going to try though with some nice improvements for owners of the souped-up PlayStation console.

The Upgrades PS5 Pro Users Can Expect

In a recent video promoting the upcoming release, developer CSG World relayed word that PS5 Pro users can expect a better resolution, though finer details on this were not disclosed. Bolstering this will be improved shadowing, improved volumetric fog, enhanced global illumination, and higher quality reflections across the board. CSG World also promises refined quality for select VFX.

Problems on PS5 Pro

This list of upgrades may seem underwhelming, but it’s more than most games do with the console. In fact, many games don’t support it all, including PlayStation itself, which has released games that don’t have any enhancements. It’s been a big problem to get developers to support the PS5 Pro and really take advantage of its extra power. Xbox has actually been one of the better supports of the console. To this end, when Gears of War: Reloaded hits PS5 later this month, it will be PS5 Pro enhanced. Stalker 2 is not technically an Xbox game, but it continues a trend of Xbox and Xbox console exclusive games supporting the PS5 Pro well, and sometimes, even better than PlayStation has.

When Stalker 2 released last year, it actually had some noticeable performance issues and general optimization shortcomings. Much of this has been improved via post-launch updates, but not all of it. Hopefully the extra power of the PS5 Pro will massage all of this. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will you be checking Stalker 2 out when it hits PS5 and PS5 Pro this November?