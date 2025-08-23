Two New Xbox Exclusive Games Coming to PS5 in November

Not one, but two Xbox console exclusive games — aka titles only available on PC and Xbox consoles — are coming to PS5 this November. One of the Xbox games comes straight from Microsoft’s internal Xbox Game Studios, while the latter is a third-party game that Xbox went out of its way to lock down exclusivity for. Unfortunately for PS5 Pro users, only one of these Xbox games is going to launch with PS5 Pro enhancements.

The two Xbox console exclusive games in question are 2021’s Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition and 2024’s Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl. The former is set to come to other console platforms for the first time on November 4. And when it does, it will cost PS5 users $40 to check out. Meanwhile, the latter is coming a couple weeks later on November 20, but it is coming with PS5 Pro enhancements. It is going to cost PS5 and PS5 Pro users a bit more though, as it is priced at $60 on the PlayStation Store.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

Developed and published by GSC Game World, Stalker 2, a first-person shooter, debuted back on November 20, 2024 on PC and Xbox Series X|S only. Upon release, in just two days, the long-awaited sequel — the follow-up to 2009’s Call of Pripyat — sold over one million copies, despite not being on PS5 or Nintendo Switch. This is obviously an impressive return, especially when you consider the game did not overly review well, as evident by its 73 on Metacritic.

This score was certainly weighed down by the game’s substantial performance issues at launch, which have since been fixed. So, while PS5 users have had to wait a year for Stalker 2, they are getting a superior version at launch than those on Xbox and PC did. Whether the game’s regular flow of updates will continue after the PS5 version releases though, remains to be seen.

Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition

Where PS5 users have not had to wait too long for Stalker 2, the wait for Age of Empires IV has been much longer. In fact, when Age of Empires IV released back in 2021, it was before Xbox really started to brings its game multi-platform, and specifically to the PS5. To this end, when Age of Empires IV originally released, PS5 users probably didn’t think it would come to PS5. But it is. This is not only notable as an Xbox Games Studios release, but it is notable because there are not many great real-time strategy games on PS5 to begin with so for fans of the genre to score one more will be noteworthy.

When Age of Empires IV released back in 2021, it scored an 81 on Metacritic for developers Relic Entertainment and World’s Edge. To this end, when the game becomes available on PS5, it will be one of the higher-rated real-time strategy games on the PlayStation console.

While PS5 fans will need to wait a bit longer to play these two Xbox exclusive games, there is actually an Xbox game coming to PS5 much sooner. Not only is Xbox releasing Gears of War: Reloaded on PS5 at the end of the month, but Lapin is coming to PS5 in September.

