New PS5 Game Already Highlights a Huge Issue With the PS5 Pro

A new PS5 game already highlights what could end up being a huge issue with the PS5 Pro. When the PS5 Pro released last week, on November 7, it only did so with roughly 100 games “enhanced” for it, which is not a very good ratio for a machine Sony wants PlayStation fans to fork over $700 for in order to enjoy some enhancements. This was bad enough, but it gets worse.

Yesterday, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games released LEGO Horizon Adventures on Nintendo Switch, PS5, and PC. It is not the biggest release from PlayStation this generation, but it is noteworthy release from it in the context of 2025, and in the context of this holiday window. In fact, it is PlayStation’s marquee holiday release straight from one of its biggest and most prestigious studios, Guerrilla Games. Yet it does not support the PS5 Pro.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not only does the new PlayStation release offer zero PS5 Pro enhancements, but there is no word if this will change, let alone when it will change. Of course, LEGO Horizon Adventures is not the most technically demanding game that will juice the PS5 Pro for all its worth, but surely early adopters could have been thrown a bone with some upgrades. This is the first release from PlayStation since releasing the PS5 Pro, and it doesn’t do anything to service the early adopters of it.

This is not only bad in the immediate for the PS5 Pro, but could spell trouble for the machine in the future. If Sony is not even holding its own studios to the PS5 Pro standard, how is it going to foster support elsewhere? This is especially pressing when we know said support takes a considerable amount of resources, which could scare off many partners, especially smaller ones.

You’d also expect support to be strong out the gate, so the fact that the first game up from PlayStation in the post-PS5 Pro world snubbed the machine begs the question what will happen in the future where the console is less in focus and easier to skip supporting?

At the moment of publishing, PlayStation and Guerrilla Games have not provided any insight into why LEGO Horizon Adventures doesn’t have any enhancements for the PS5 Pro. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, for more PS5 Pro coverage, click here.