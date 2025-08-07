One of August 2025’s Biggest Games Has Some Serious PS5 Pro Enhancements

One of the biggest PS5 games releasing in August 2025, which is actually set to release tomorrow on August 8, has some serious PS5 Pro “enhancements” that will be available the moment the PS5 game releases onto the PlayStation Store and PSN. For those that don’t know, what it means when a PS5 Pro game is “enhanced” is that the developer took extra time and development resources to specifically make use of the extra power the PS5 Pro offers in the service of adding extra features and/or enhancement to the experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Naturally, the PS5 Pro runs any given PS5 game better automatically, but a “PS5 Pro enhanced” game is supposed to have more tailored improvements. Unfortunately, as PS5 Pro owners will know, sometimes — though rarely — a game will actually run worse on PS5 Pro due to PSSR complications, but Sony is working on improving this. In the meantime, PS5 Pro users will hope tomorrow’s release of Mafia: The Old Country is not one of these rare examples, especially because it appears developer Hangar 13 and publisher 2K Games have gone the extra mile to support the premium Sony machine.

When Mafia: The Old Country releases tomorrow, August 8, it will suport Variable Refresh Rate on PS5 Pro, as well as have support for 120hz displays. Meanwhile, the aforementioned duo have also promised higher dynamic resolution in not just “Quality” mode, but “Performance” mode as well. Assuming all of this comes together nicely, the PS5 Pro version of Mafia: The Old Country will be noticeably better compared to the PS5 version.

As for the game in question, for those unfamiliar with Mafia: The Old Country, it is an action-adventure game that will serve as both the fourth mainline Mafia game, but also a prequel to the first game in the series.

Notably, when Mafia: The Old Country releases on PS5 and PS5 Pro — as well as other platforms — on August 8 it will only cost $49.99, a humble price point considering the AAA productions involved.

Play video

“Uncover the origins of organized crime in Mafia: The Old Country, a gritty mob story set in the brutal underworld of 1900s Sicily,” reads an official elevator pitch of the 2K game. “Fight to survive as Enzo Favara and prove your worth to the Family in this immersive third-person action-adventure set during a dangerous, unforgiving era.”