PS5 Pro Name, Design Leaked

PlayStation fans may have finally gotten their first concrete PlayStation 5 Pro info detailing what’s planned for PlayStation’s mid-gen PlayStation 5 upgrade. According to established leaker and insider billbil-kun, PlayStation isn’t getting fancy with the name of the new PS5 console and will simply call it the “PlayStation 5 Pro,” or “PS5 Pro” if you prefer. And following what appeared to be a tease from Hideo Kojima that a new PlayStation console was being used but still being kept under wraps, we may now also have an idea of what the PS5 Pro will look like based on a drawing from billbil-kun and Dealabs.

The Dealabs report opened with the name of the console, though it should come as little surprise that PlayStation would call the PS5 Pro as such given that it had the PS4 and then the PS4 Pro in the last generation of consoles. As for the design of the PS5 Pro, Dealabs shared a sketch which was said to be based off of the final packaging that the new PS5 console will be sold in. It appears then that the outlet hasn’t actually seen the unboxed PS5 Pro itself, but based on what was seen, the sketch below was provided to offer an example of what the PS5 Pro might look like. It’s supposedly going to be white with three black stripes running down both faceplates, though considering how PlayStation has put out special editions of PS5 in the past, it’s only a matter of time before we see some more colorful PS5 Pros.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s also worth pointing out that Dealabs expects the PS5 Pro to be compatible with faceplates for the newer PS5 Slim consoles that were revealed in October and have slowly started to phase out the base PS5s. On the topic of customization and making your PS5 Pros look the way you want them to, Dealabs speculated that the similarities to the PS5 Slims might mean that the faceplates for those consoles will be compatible with the PS5 Pro which would be a nice change of pace after the base PS5 faceplates weren’t interchangeable with the smaller PS5 Slim consoles.

A sketch showing what the PS5 Pro might look like.

While the PS5 Pro report remains confident about some details like the fact that the PS5’s current DualSense controller won’t be getting an upgrade to go alongside the PS5 Pro, some questions still remain. It’s unclear, for example, whether or not the PS5 Pro will have a disc drive or if it’ll be a digital-only console. The design Dealabs viewed apparently was one without a disc drive, so it’s unknown if one exists with that feature.

As for when PlayStation might finally reveal the PS5 Pro, Dealabs expects that to happen soon, possibly during the first half of September. Nintendo fans are also speculating that the Nintendo Switch 2 might be revealed in September seeing how Nintendo just got two Nintendo Directs out of the way earlier than expected, so if that’s the case, those announcements could make for a very busy month.