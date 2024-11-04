PS5 Pro Leak Reveals a Surprise Upgrade PlayStation Forgot to Mention

For the second time in a week, a PS5 Pro leak has revealed an unexpected upgrade that Sony forgot to mention to PlayStation fans. The first of these upgrades solved a major issue with the PS5 and PS4. This second upgrade is going to be a huge boost for those with PS4 games in the back catalog.

The PS4 generation was arguably PlayStation’s greatest generation, though many would argue this title actually belongs to the PS2. Whatever the case, what is undeniable is the PS4 was Sony’s second most successful console generation so far. One of the things that made it so great was the catalog of games. However, this catalog of games doesn’t always hold up tremendously well on modern hardware. The PS5 Pro may alleviate this issue though.

While the PS5 Pro won’t release until November 7, some PlayStation fans have been able to secure the console early due to various retailers across the world breaking street date. And the result has been some new revelations about the premium $700 PlayStation machine.

One of these new tidbits is word that the console appears to have a new “Image Quality Enhancement” feature that automatically improves image quality on PS4 games. That said, the difference after this boost isn’t the most noticeably difference in the world. In other words, it is a smaller improvement, but it is an improvement. The difference can be seen below, courtesy of Bloodborne, one of the best PS4 games.

First actual image comparison for Bloodborne on PS5 Pro

This is using the system wide PS4 games image enhancement mode

This is coming from an early user… pic.twitter.com/jYk49Aiv7h — TCMFGames (@TCMF2) November 2, 2024

Details on this feature are currently scarce, and that is because PlayStation has not officially said anything about any of this, which is odd itself. This could be because it won’t be fully ready for the release of the PS5 Pro this week or perhaps it is because it does not view it as consequential. Whatever the case, it looks like PS4 games are going to be getting an upgrade on PS5 Pro.

At the moment of publishing, Sony has not commented on this leak in any capacity. We don't suspect this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.