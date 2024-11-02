PS5 Pro Has a Secret Upgrade Sony Didn’t Tell PlayStation Fans About

It looks like the PS5 Pro has a secret upgrade that Sony did not tell PlayStation fans about. The new PlayStation 5 Pro console won’t release to the public until November 7. However, ahead of this, the console is already in the wild. Sony has not only sent the console to select media outlets and influencers early, but some retailers have broken street date, enabling average consumers — who aren’t restrained by embargoes and NDAs — to get their hands on the new $700 premium machine, dig through it, and reveal new details about it.

To this end, over on Reddit it has been revealed the PS5 Pro is packing an upgrade that PlayStation failed to advertise, probably because to the average consumer it is technical jargon, but to hardcore enthusiasts it is a meaningful upgrade, especially for those concerned about the long-term future of the console.

More specifically, it has been revealed that the PS5 Pro has what appears to be a slot to access the CMOS battery. And this is a great for the preservation of the system because the CMOS battery of each and every PS5 Pro will eventually go, and now when this happens, the battery can simply be replaced.

Without diving into the technical details, the CMOS battery is an important part to the console operating, providing power to a chip inside that saves things like hardware settings, the date, and time.

The shelf life of these CMOS batteries isn’t really clear, but they are a ticking time bomb. Eventually, they will go, and this is going to be a problem for lots of consoles, but not the PS5 Pro if it is easy to replace said battery.

“F****** amazing. They actually listened. Amazing s**t,” writes one PlayStation fan of the news over on Reddit. “About time! Hopefully the PlayStation 6 will follow this,” adds another comment.

This option has not been seen since the Wii and Wii U, however, with more and more countries cracking down — via legislation — on electronics that can not be repaired, we could see this option more and more going forward. Right now though, it isn’t common. To this end, it is not an option with the standard PS5.

