First PS5 Pro Enhanced Xbox Game Confirmed
Even Xbox games will be PS5 Pro enhanced, or at least one.
Another hugely popular game has been confirmed as PS5 Pro "enhanced." While the expectation is the majority of relevant games releasing on PS5 in the post PS5 Pro-era will be enhanced for the premium Sony console, it remains to be seen how many PS5 games will be retroactively fitted for the PS5 Pro. Of course, the PS5 Pro will run these games, and run them better than the standard PS5, by default, but there's no guarantee said game will be finely tuned to take advantage of the PS5 Pro. Some PS5 games -- both out and upcoming -- have confirmed this though.
The latest PS5 game to confirm it will be PS5 Pro enhanced is technically an Xbox game, as it comes from the walls of Activision-Blizzard, which is owned by Xbox. In other words, the best place to play an Xbox-owned game, at least on console, will be the PS5 Pro.
This mystery game is none other than 2023's Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment. The 91-rated release was one of the biggest releases of last year, even if it didn't live up quite to the expectations of every Diablo fan. How many of the millions and millions of copies that have been sold have been on PS5, we don't know, but every PlayStation fan will be able to enjoy PS5 Pro enhancements for the game when the PS5 Pro releases, assuming they pick up the new $700 console.
Right now, we don't have any details on how the game will be enhanced for PS5 Pro. The news comes from Diablo boss Rod Fergusson, who promises to share more details at a later date.
Every Confirmed PS5 Pro Enhanced Game
- Alan Wake 2
- Assassin's Creed Shadows
- CyubeVR
- Demon's Souls
- Diablo 4
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon's Dogma 2
- Dynasty Warriors: Origins
- EA Sports College Football 25
- EA Sports FC 25
- Empire of the Ants
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Kayak VR Mirage
- Lies of P
- Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Marvel Rivals
- Marvel's Wolverine
- Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater
- Mortal Kombat 1
- My Little Universe
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- No Man's Sky
- Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Redacted
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Retrieval
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Spine: This is Gun Fu
- Star Wars Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- Towers of Aghasba
- Until Dawn
- Warframe
- War Thunder
- World of Warships: Legends
