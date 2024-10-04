First PS5 Pro Enhanced Xbox Game Confirmed

Another hugely popular game has been confirmed as PS5 Pro "enhanced." While the expectation is the majority of relevant games releasing on PS5 in the post PS5 Pro-era will be enhanced for the premium Sony console, it remains to be seen how many PS5 games will be retroactively fitted for the PS5 Pro. Of course, the PS5 Pro will run these games, and run them better than the standard PS5, by default, but there's no guarantee said game will be finely tuned to take advantage of the PS5 Pro. Some PS5 games -- both out and upcoming -- have confirmed this though.

The latest PS5 game to confirm it will be PS5 Pro enhanced is technically an Xbox game, as it comes from the walls of Activision-Blizzard, which is owned by Xbox. In other words, the best place to play an Xbox-owned game, at least on console, will be the PS5 Pro.

This mystery game is none other than 2023's Diablo 4 from Blizzard Entertainment. The 91-rated release was one of the biggest releases of last year, even if it didn't live up quite to the expectations of every Diablo fan. How many of the millions and millions of copies that have been sold have been on PS5, we don't know, but every PlayStation fan will be able to enjoy PS5 Pro enhancements for the game when the PS5 Pro releases, assuming they pick up the new $700 console.

Right now, we don't have any details on how the game will be enhanced for PS5 Pro. The news comes from Diablo boss Rod Fergusson, who promises to share more details at a later date.

Every Confirmed PS5 Pro Enhanced Game

Alan Wake 2

Assassin's Creed Shadows

CyubeVR

Demon's Souls

Diablo 4

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon's Dogma 2

Dynasty Warriors: Origins

EA Sports College Football 25

EA Sports FC 25

Empire of the Ants

Enlisted

F1 24

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Fortnite

Gran Turismo 7

Hogwarts Legacy

Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Forbidden West

Kayak VR Mirage

Lies of P

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Madden NFL 25

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered

Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Marvel Rivals

Marvel's Wolverine

Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

Mortal Kombat 1

My Little Universe

Naraka: Bladepoint

No Man's Sky

Pro Baseball Spirits 2024-2025

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Redacted

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil Village

Retrieval

Rise of the Ronin

Rogue Flight

Spine: This is Gun Fu

Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Star Wars Outlaws

Stellar Blade

The Callisto Protocol

The Crew Motorfest

The First Descendant

The Last of Us Part I

The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

Towers of Aghasba

Until Dawn

Warframe

War Thunder

World of Warships: Legends

