How to Transfer PS4 Games to PS5

Ahead of the launch of the PlayStation 5, PlayStation has been releasing several videos breaking down a bunch of different topics that would-be early adopters might have questions about, and that includes transferring data over from your old PS4 console to the PS5. While this is far from the first time PlayStation has answered questions on this topic, it's certainly the most concise one to date.

The short and sweet version is that the PlayStation 5 supports thousands of PlayStation 4 video games via backwards compatibility. The video from PlayStation Support, which you can check out below, goes over how to transfer data from the PS4 to PS5 via WiFi, extended storage, and just plain putting a PS4 disc into the PS5. Notably, PlayStation directly suggests keeping PS4 games on an extended storage device in order to keep space for PS5 games on the PS5 itself -- as PS5 games are required to be on the console's SSD.

As someone that has one and reviewed the PS5, I have personally found that connecting an external storage device to the PS5 is the simplest, fastest way to go about this. I'd long ago set all of my PS4 installs going to the external device, so all it took was unplugged it from the powered-off PS4 and plugging it into the powered-off PS5. After booting up the PS5, it set to recognizing and installing them on the machine, and I was playing my PS4 library in no time.

The PlayStation 5 is set to release on November 12th in the United States and November 19th globally, with the version containing a disc drive running $499 while the all-digital console will cost $399. Pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 are currently live, if you can find one, and don’t expect to line up at physical retailers this year as Sony has gone online-only for launch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of PlayStation here.

