‘Spider-Man’ PS4 Loads 15x Faster on PS5

One of the new improvements the PlayStation 5 will boast is radically faster load times. This will mean games will not only load faster, but pop-in visuals shouldn’t be as common, and gameplay won’t have to sacrifice resolution for frame rate as much. But most importantly, after you die in Bloodborne, you won’t have to wait 72 hours for the game to load you back in. When Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Mark Cerny officially announced the PS5 and provided its first details last week, he teased that the console will have loading times up to 19x quicker than the PS4. Of course, not every game is going to fully tap into this improvement, but it’s there nonetheless.

That said, Sony has provided an example using Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac Games PS4 exclusive that released last September. According to a demonstration by Sony, on the PS5, Marvel’s Spider-Man boasts load times 15x faster than what can be achieved on PS4. More specifically, Sony showed to Wired that the PS5 was able to load up the game’s large and dense open world in less than a second. That’s right, less than a second. On the PS4 Pro, it takes about 15 seconds. That’s a big improvement, and is made possible by the system’s Solid State Drive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As alluded to earlier, the system’s SSD isn’t just faster load times. With it, dense open-world games, first-person shooters, fast-paced racing games — anything where a game needs to load a lot very quickly — will be improved. So not only will there be less pop-in, but developers will able to pack in more stuff. For open world games, this will mean more realistically populated environments. For racing games, less blurring. And for first-person shooters, this will mean less frame drops.

The PS5’s SSD is one of its most understated features. While PS4 backward compatibility support is a neat perk, the SSD will have a tangible impact on the games we play on the system.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a price-point or release date for the next-gen PlayStation console, but Sony has said the former will be “appealing to gamers.” For more news, media, and information on the PS5, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And, as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things PS5.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!