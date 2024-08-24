PS5 Surprise Hit Is The Lowest Price It Has Ever Been

A surprise hit on the PS5 last year is currently the lowest price it has ever been on not just the PlayStation Store, but any retailer. Better yet, this applies to a many gems on PS4 and PS5, thanks to a couple of ongoing promotional sales on the PlayStation Store. The game in question has been out since March of last year, yet it hasn’t been greatly discounted yet, at least on PS5, presumably because how successful it has been selling at a higher price. Whatever the case, it finally has a meaty discount.

The mystery game comes from UK-based developer Black Salt Games and UK-based publisher Team17. More specifically, the game is Dredge, which is the debut of the aforementioned studio. And what a great debut it has been. Dredge released to an 85 on Metacritic and sold over one million copies as of October of last year.

Normally, the game on PS5 sets you back $24.99, but right now it is 40 percent off until September 5, which means the game only costs $14.99 right now. Not the biggest discount of all time, but as noted, this is the lowest price for the game yet.

Other Notable PS5 Games Currently the Lowest Price They Have Ever Been

Firewatch — $2.99

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition — $30.09



Toem — $3.99

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name — $24.99



Gris — $3.39

The Forgotten City — $11.99



Death’s Door — $4.99

Serious Sam Collection — $7.49

The Mummy Demastered — $6.99

Silence — $1.49

Two Point Campus — $5.99

Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition — $14.99



Ghostrunner 2 — $15.99



Figment 2: Creed Valley – $6.24



JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R — $4.99



Alba: A Wildlife Adventure — $4.99



Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth — $1.99



Planet of Lana — $13.99



Stranded Deep — $6.99



Descenders — $4.99



Ghost of a Tale — $6.24



Darkest Dungeon II — $31.99



State of Mind — $1.49



Cosmic Star Heroine — $3.74



Axiom Verge 2 — $9.99



System Shock — $25.99



Tchia — $13.49



SCHiM — $17.49



Commandos 2 – HD Remaster — $8.99



Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Deluxe Edition — $29.99



Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Deluxe Edition — $11.99



Valiant Hearts: Coming Home — $10.04



V Rising — $29.99

Dying Light — $3.99

Hellboy Web of Wyrd — $12.49



Scarlet Nexus: Ultimate Edition — $14.99

Persona 3 Reload Digital Premium Edition — $64.99



Lost Judgment Digital Deluxe Edition — $13.99



Still Wakes the Deep — $26.24

“Captain your fishing trawler to explore a collection of remote isles, and their surrounding depths, to see what lies below,” reads an official blurb about Dredge. “Sell your catch to the locals and complete quests to learn more about each area’s troubled past. Outfit your boat with better equipment to trawl deep-sea trenches and navigate to far-off lands but keep an eye on the time. You might not like what finds you in the dark…”

