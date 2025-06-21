Sony Surprise PlayStation Fans With New Free PS5 Release

Sony has surprised PlayStation fans with a new, free PS5 release that evokes a different era of PlayStation. Over the generations, PlayStation has changed a lot. In the PS5 generation Sony has been undeniably a bit sterile and predictable at times. There haven’t been a lot of surprises from left field. So when a surprise does come from left field it is all the more notable for PS5 and PS5 Pro users.

To this end, Sony surprised PlayStation fans this week by releasing a new and free app called Climate Station for both the PS5 and PlayStation VR 2. Unfortunately, this is not new free PS5 game but a new free educational app designed to demonstrate various climate challenges around the world. The new app was designed by Sony itself with the help of the United Nations Playing for the Planet Alliance.

The new free app is currently available on the PlayStation Store, but unfortunately for PS4 users it is limited to PS5 and PlayStation VR2. Why this is, we don’t know. There are millions of active PS4 users and there’s nothing preventing this app from being functional on PS4. Meanwhile, the VR functionality is completely optional.

“Introducing Climate Station,” reads an official description on the PS Store. “This isn’t just an app—it’s a portal into the living history of our planet and the futures we still have time to shape. Designed for the power of PlayStation 5 consoles, and enhanced for PS VR2, this free, immersive experience puts you in the middle of Earth’s most critical story: our own. Over 90 minutes of interactive content—narrated by climate advocate Laura Tobin—takes you through rising seas, shifting temperatures, and stark climate futures, all built from real-world data by NASA, NOAA, and the IPCC. Explore three main zones: Weather Year (a time-lapse of planetary change), Observations (where we are), and Projections (where we could go). It’s not fiction, nor theory. It’s the world as it is — and as it could be.”

So far, the new free release has earned 448 ratings on the PlayStation Store from PS5 users, with a positive return of 4.18 out 5 stars. Of course, it being free helps with this rating. As for whether this will be available perpetually, we don’t know. Given all the partners involve it is possible there is some type of licensing involved that could expire at a future date but if there is Sony does not disclose as much.

