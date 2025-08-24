PlayStation Store Makes Horror Game Just $0.59 for PS4 and PS5 Users

The PlayStation Store currently has a metric ton of games on sale, including fan-favorite horror game available for just $0.59. This deal is available to PS4, PS5, and PS5 Pro users thanks to a very meaty 90% discount that is available on the PS Store until September 4. Meanwhile, the horror game in question is a digital-only game, so this deal is consequently a PlayStation Store exclusive, at least as far it concerns PS4 and PS5 users.

The horror game in question currently less than $1 on the PlayStation Store is Sagebrush from solo developer Nate Berens and publisher Redact Games. This is a 2018 release, however, it did not come to the PlayStation Store until 2019 when a PS4 version was released. A PS5 version, meanwhile, was never released, but it is playable on PS5 and PS5 Pro via backward compatibility with the PS4.

$1 Horror Games

Sagebrush is not the only game currently less than $1 on the PlayStation Store that is worth a gander. Limbo, one of the best games of 2010, is currently available on the PlayStation Store for $0.99. Meanwhile, slightly more than this is 2013’s Slender: The Arrival, which has been discounted to $1.19 on the PlayStation Store. Both of these deals are also available until September 4.

A Fan-Favorite

Sagebrush, for those that don’t know, is a first-person, narrative-drive horror adventure game. It notably boasts a 79 on Metacritic, a very solid score for a horror game, as horror games typically are more divisive than games in other genres, and thus typically score lower. Meanwhile, user reviews for it are even more positive. For example, on Steam Sagebrush has a 95% approval rating after 253 reviews. Meanwhile, on the PlayStation Store it has 4.32 out of 5 stars after nearly 1,000 user reviews. Suffice to say, the vast majority that have checked out Sagebrush have enjoyed it. And at just $0.59, you don’t have much to lose to test this out. Those that end up not enjoying it, meanwhile, are in luck because in addition to this deal one of the best horror games on the PlayStation Store is currently 80% off.

Speaking of $0.59, Sagebrush has never been cheaper than this on the PlayStation Store. Considering how hearty the discount is, and considering it’s been on the PlayStation Store for six years, we do not expect this to change. In other words, there is unlikely to ever be a better time to use that loose change in the center console of your car than right now on this hidden gem. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think.