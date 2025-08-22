10 Best PlayStation Store Deals in the 2025 “PlayStation Indies” Sale

The PlayStation Store‘s “PlayStation Indies” sale that is going on in August and September 2025 is a collection of discounts focused on the smaller games that have filled the large gaps between AAA releases. Don’t expect to see juggernauts like Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, The Last of Us Part 2, or Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End in here anywhere. And while these indie titles are almost always cheaper than their big-budget counterparts, there is still plenty of room for them to go on deeper discounts. Many of these discounts bring these games to only a couple of bucks, meaning just $20 can go quite far.

Here are 10 of the best discounts in the “PlayStation Indies” sale on the PlayStation Store. All deals listed here will be live until September 3rd at 11:59 pm.

1) Limbo & Inside Bundle

Image Courtesy of Playdead

Price: $2.69 / $26.99

Limbo and Inside are two of the most pivotal indie games, and there’s a reason so many titles have tried to follow in their footsteps. And while there are some worthy followers, none of them have done it as smoothly as Playdead’s killer duology. Both have heavy trial-and-error puzzles but frustration is kept at a minimum because of solid checkpoints and the overall intuitiveness of the puzzle design. The two also tell incredibly unique and bizarre stories that cleverly comment on the medium of video games, but it may take a playthrough or two to get a grasp on their themes. Thankfully, they’re also rather short, meaning these tightly paced classics can be finished rather quickly.

2) The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe

Image Courtesy of Crows Crows Crows

Price: $9.99 / $24.99

The Stanley Parable Ultra Deluxe is technically a remaster of the acclaimed satirical experience that poked fun at the idea of choice in video games with a silly narrator. It contains the base game that came out on PC in 2013 and runs well on modern hardware. Many of its jokes have aged incredibly well, making it one of the few truly comedic games. However, Ultra Deluxe is so much more than a remaster, and that becomes clear in ways that are best experienced firsthand. It’s a hilarious send-up of the idea of remasters and the troubles that come when making a sequel to such a beloved game.

3) Pepper Grinder

Image Courtesy of Devolver Digital

Price: $6.74 or $5.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $14.99

Pepper Grinder is a 2D platformer all about drilling around various sandy dunes, making it a full game that’s essentially about just the Burrow power from Ori and the Will of the Wisps. While the drill can take some getting used to, this tool gives Pepper Grinder a unique take on the genre since it’s less about jumping and more about gathering speed. It’s also got a lovely color-rich art style and doesn’t waste the player’s time.

4) Haven

IMage Courtesy of The Game Bakers

Price: $7.49 / $24.99

Haven may sound corny on paper — it’s an RPG where players control a romantic couple — but it’s a surprisingly engaging experience. The two have a cute and grounded relationship that doesn’t veer too sharply into melodramatic or silly territory and handles its topics maturely. The RPG battle system is rather simple, but it’s rewarding to set up combos and doesn’t take up too much of the experience. Haven is mostly about jetting around with your partner and while listening to its appropriately chill soundtrack, and that makes it unique.

5) Thank Goodness You’re Here!

IMage Courtesy of Panic

Price: $12.99 / $19.99

Thank Goodness You’re Here! is extremely British but also pretty hilarious. This comedic title is mostly a playable joke machine where just about every inch contains some sort of gag. Not all of them are funny, but enough of them are absolutely spectacular and warrant a trip through this twisted town.

6) Detention

Image Courtesy of Red Candle Games

Price: $3.89 / $12.99

Developer Red Candle Games is currently known for its Sekiro-esque platformer Nine Sols, but it was previously known for its acclaimed 2D horror game Detention. This spooky title isn’t meant to be a few hours of shallow fears, as it explores more mature topics like censorship and political oppression. It’s an example of a video game version of “elevated horror.”

7) Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind

IMage Courtesy of Digital Eclipse

Price: $22.74 / $34.99

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind is a retro brawler in the vein of TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge. It’s a nostalgic dose of cooperative brawling that not only has the standard beat-em-up stages, but a fair bit of other types of levels that feature shooting and first-person brawling. Not all of these attempts to inject variety benefit the game and the combat system isn’t the deepest one seen in this modern revitalization of the genre, but it’s a focused experience that does what it does well enough.

8) Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon

Image Courtesy of Awaken Realms

Price: $38.74 / $44.99

Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon is, plainly, for those who have fond memories of the Elder Scrolls games. That much is clear from the jump, given the visual similarities. Avalon is a choice-heavy game that gives players agency within its story, world, and RPG systems, which is quite liberating. The combat is surprisingly responsive while still feeling hefty, thanks its satisfying use of slow motion, various visual effects, and the way in which enemies react when being struck. Bethesda Game Studios is taking its sweet time with The Elder Scrolls 6, but at least there are games like Tainted Grail: The Fall of Avalon to play in the meantime.

9) Venba

Image Courtesy of Visai Games

Price: $5.99 / $14.99

Venba is a testament to the power of exploring different cultures in video game form. This semi-autobiographical narrative-based title explores a young Tamil family trying to live their life after immigrating to Canada. It ventures into the troubles of keeping one’s culture intact when moving and uses food to speak to all sorts of takes on that central theme. The cooking puzzles are pretty simple, but the power is in how they are used to tell the story. The game didn’t initially have recipes for all of its dishes, but it has thankfully been updated to have a comprehensive digital cookbook.

10) Redout 2

Image COurtesy of 34BigThings

Price: $7.99 or $6.99 for PlayStation Plus subscribers / $19.99

Sony Interactive Entertainment does not seem like it is going to make another Wipeout, so that task is up to other studios. Developer 34BigThings heeded that call with its Redout series. Redout 2 is a blazing-fast anti-grav racer that tasks players with speeding through its collection of twisty tracks without exploding, something that is also facilitated by its risk/reward boosting system that has players balancing a heat and health gauge. 34BigThings has spent a few years supporting the title through various updates, meaning it has only gotten better over time.

