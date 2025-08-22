PlayStation Plus Users Just Got Two New Day One Games at Once

PlayStation Plus users between the PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium tiers just got two new day one games. For those with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, this may not seem that noteworthy, as day one games are very common on Xbox Game Pass, and sometimes they stack up. However, day one games are not common on PlayStation Plus. Where you can almost count on getting an Xbox Game Pass day one game every week, on PlayStation Plus you may get one or two a month, if you are lucky. To this end, to have two new PlayStation Plus day one games right on top of each other is rare.

These two free PlayStation Plus games — part of August 2025’s PS Plus lineup — are Sword of the Sea and The Rogue Prince of Persia. The former is the the junior effort from developer Giant Squid, the studio behind 2016’s Abzu and 2020’s The Pathless. And according to early reviews of the new PS5 console exclusive game — aka its 89 on Metacritic — PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premiums subscribers are in for a treat. Meanwhile, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a new release from developer Evil Empire and publisher Ubisoft, the former of which debuts with the new Prince of Persia game. And according its 83 on Metacritic, this new release is also worth the attention of PS Plus users.

Sword of the Sea

About: “Surf across magnificent waves of sand and glistening waters on an epic quest to restore a lost ocean. From the visionary artist behind Abzu, The Pathless, and Journey, Sword of the Sea is an atmospheric surfing adventure with fast movement inspired by classic skateboarding and snowboarding games.”

The Rogue Prince of Persia

About: “Sprint on the walls with a unique 2D movement, flowing seamlessly into fast-paced acrobatic combat as you tear through an army invading your capital city, in this action-platformer roguelite installment in the Prince of Persia series.”

How Long Are These Games Free With PlayStation Plus?

Per usual, Sony does not disclose any information about how long either of these PS5 games will be free with PlayStation Plus. However, we do know that typically games sign either one-year or two-year contracts when they sign on with PlayStation Plus. This means that it’s likely these games will depart the libraries of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium in August 2026 or August 2027. There is no guarantee of this though. Sometimes the contracts are longer, or extended. It is not common for PlayStation Plus contracts to be shorter than this though, so subscribers can safely expect to have access two these titles for a while. As for September’s free PlayStation Plus games, they have yet to be revealed, however, we do have a list of games that could be leaving the subscription service next month.