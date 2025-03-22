PlayStation Store Has One of the Best Video Game Trilogies for Just $5.99

The PlayStation Store currently has one of the best video game trilogies on sale for $5.99, thanks to a 90 percent discount. This means rather than pay $60 for the trilogy, PS4 and PS5 users can pay essentially $2 a game and save $54. That said, this PSN deal is only available for a limited time. More specifically, those that wish to grab this trilogy for just $5.99 on the PlayStation Store will need to act before March 27, when the PS4 and PS5 sale ends. Meanwhile, it’s worth noting the trilogy in question comes with an EA Play subscription, however, those with access to the trilogy with EA Play do not actually own the game, and will not be able to play it after their subscription expires. To this end, the new PS Store deal is notable even for EA Play subscribers currently with access to the trilogy.

As for the video game trilogy, it comes specifically the way of BioWare and EA. The former is known for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Jade Empire, Dragon Age, and of course Mass Effect. What the best work of BioWare is has been a debate for years, but many agree it is the original Mass Effect trilogy. Those on PS4 and PS5 that have never checked out the sci-fi RPG series are in luck, because it is the aforementioned $5.99 PlayStation Store.

More specifically, Mass Effect Legendary Edition is on sale for just $5.99 on the PS Store. This is the 2021 release from EA and BioWare that remastered the PS3-era trilogy and bundled together not just each game, but all DLC for all three games: Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3. And this is particularly noteworthy because the DLC content — such as Citadel and Lair of the Shadow Broker — is some of the best content in the series.

Those on PS4 and PS5 that decide to take advantage of this PlayStation Store deal and check out Mass Effect Legendary Edition should expect to dump somewhere between 60 hours to 140 hours of time into the collection, with the large variance coming down to playstyle, difficulty, ability, and completion rate. To this end, even those that rush through the game and mainline just the main campaign are roughly getting ten hours of content for every $1.

With a new Mass Effect game currently in development at BioWare, and expected to tie into this trilogy in a substantial way, now is a good time to dive into some of the best RPGs ever released.

