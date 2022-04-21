New PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leads to Familiar Struggles

The latest restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Best Buy today. Since Sony released its newest video game console at the end of 2020, Best Buy has been a retail chain that has had mixed results with restocks for a number of customers. And unfortunately, it looks like many of the company's lingering problems with PS5 restocks continued today.

Soon after this new sale of the PS5 began at Best Buy today, customers started to share their own experiences with the restock on social media. Based on what a number of people were saying, Best Buy's website continued to act quite strange when trying to buy the console. While some were able to quickly snag the PS5 for themselves, others were left to wait in virtual lines that never ended.

Meanwhile, others reported that this Best Buy PS5 restock was dominated by bots. Resellers have long been a problem when it comes to PS5 restocks, and depending on where you live, it seems like the bots that many of them use proved to be an issue once again today.

