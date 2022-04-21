New PS5 Restock at Best Buy Leads to Familiar Struggles
The latest restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Best Buy today. Since Sony released its newest video game console at the end of 2020, Best Buy has been a retail chain that has had mixed results with restocks for a number of customers. And unfortunately, it looks like many of the company's lingering problems with PS5 restocks continued today.
Soon after this new sale of the PS5 began at Best Buy today, customers started to share their own experiences with the restock on social media. Based on what a number of people were saying, Best Buy's website continued to act quite strange when trying to buy the console. While some were able to quickly snag the PS5 for themselves, others were left to wait in virtual lines that never ended.
Meanwhile, others reported that this Best Buy PS5 restock was dominated by bots. Resellers have long been a problem when it comes to PS5 restocks, and depending on where you live, it seems like the bots that many of them use proved to be an issue once again today.
If you tried to take part in this PS5 restock at Best Buy today, did you have any luck for yourself?
Additionally, be sure to keep reading on down below if you'd like to see how some customers handled today's latest PS5 sale.
Best Buy's System Is Horrible
saw there were PS5’s available at @BestBuy
I put one in my cart and it said to wait a few minutes in line. fine sure
after 7 mins, it said create an account to purchase the item. fine, stupid but whatever
after account is created, it says sold out@BestBuy still is a joke— 🌜ΒΞN🌛 (@thisisbenhunt) April 21, 2022
Imagine How Hard the PS6 Will Be to Get
I can see myself already, the year is 2030, Sony dropping the PS6 and I'm still waiting in line to add to cart the PS5 on the best buy mobile app 🤦🏽♂️— Andreezy (@undresss_) April 21, 2022
These Virtual Lines are Ridiculous
What kinda PS5 drop was that @BestBuy I was in that line for like a hour? And sold out! I need my PS5 Best Buy!— Baby ninjah (@Baby_Ninjahh) April 21, 2022
Coworker Coming in Clutch
My coworker (who already has a PS5 and has been assisting me on my mission) nabbed one for me from Best Buy this morning and I actually screamed
One of my labmates was like “you’re never this excited about anything, did you get a PS5?” pic.twitter.com/SOvota3Px7— ✨Bri✨ (@SyntenyBri) April 21, 2022
Decisions...
Ugh in a virtual line at Best Buy for the PS5. Now I'm debating if I should buy it if I get it or not. Especially with the baby on the way and having a host of backlog games on steam. pic.twitter.com/P6uwSpyKgT— Cody (@codewatzen) April 21, 2022
Another Big Winner
Thanks @CameronRitz I was able to snatch a PS5 from @BestBuy Thanks, Thanks, Thanksssssss— Howard Osorno (@osorno_howard) April 21, 2022
Finally Scored
Woke up trying the Target method. Got lucky by being in my phone when the HotStock alert for Best Buy popped up. From one Jake to another Jake, thank you so much! @Jake_Randall_YT Been following you for months. #ps5— Jacob Lindmair (@Lindy_25) April 21, 2022
Gotta Go Fast
Guys hurry ps5 available in Best Buy online right this moment don’t miss out 👍👍🔥🔥— omar hernandez (@omarher32490913) April 21, 2022
Bots Devoured NYC
People have been able to get a PS5 from Best Buy today. But my local area (NYC, the most not-infested city) ran out almost immediately.https://t.co/3uJpS46paz— Matt Swider (tracking PS5 / Xbox / GPU restock) (@mattswider) April 21, 2022
Best Buy's Website Remains Odd
How am I in TWO virtual lines for the PS5 at BestBuy. This is actually insanity lmao.— Lucifer (@Xuvier_) April 21, 2022