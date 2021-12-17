PS5 Restock at GameStop Taking Place In-Store Today

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 is taking place in-store at various GameStop locations around the United States today. This new restock of the PS5 through GameStop is one of many that the retail outlet has been holding within its actual stores in recent months, which means that potential customers don’t have to solely rely on beating out bots in the online purchasing process. That being said, there are a couple of caveats with this new PS5 restock, notably when it comes to the cost.

GameStop revealed recently that this new PS5 sale that is happening today, December 17, will only see the retailer selling Sony’s next-gen console as part of larger bundle. This means that if you’re someone who is still looking to snag the PS5, you’ll have to spend hundreds more than the usual retail fare. While this cost is much higher than normal, the bundles that GameStop has put together are quite good and include titles such as Ghost of Tsushima, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, to go along with an additional DualSense controller.

https://twitter.com/GameStop/status/1471570965809274891

The other major caveat of this PS5 restock is that GameStop is only selling these bundles to customers who are PowerUp Rewards members at the store. While this might sound like a major downside of this restock, the membership is one that isn’t too expensive, especially when compared to other similar services that stores like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon offer. Additionally, if you aren’t a PowerUp Rewards member just yet, you should be able to subscribe to the service once you get to your own GameStop location.

If you’re looking for more information regarding whether your own local store will be taking part in this PS5 sale today, you can head over to GameStop’s website right here to learn more.

Are you going to try to snag a PS5 through GameStop via today’s latest restock of the console? Or are you instead giving up this chase altogether? Let me know either down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.