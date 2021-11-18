PS5 Restock at Walmart Burns Customers Before the Holiday Rush

Another new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Walmart this afternoon for those who are still hunting down Sony’s latest console. As we have come to expect with PS5 restocks at the retail chain, Walmart announced in advance when it would be releasing the stock, giving eager customers the chance to prepare their wallets ahead of time. Sadly, and perhaps unexpectedly, the restock again turned out to be quite the mess, which isn’t good given that the holiday rush is coming quickly.

Perhaps the biggest issue with this new restock of the PS5 at Walmart today involved Walmart+, which is a membership that the storefront offers. This time around, some customers were led to believe that if they signed up for Walmart+, it would be easier to then snag a PS5 through the store. Sadly, those thoughts were proven wrong for a number of people, leaving many to feel burned for having purchased the membership in the first place.

Outside of this issue, a number of other customers reported other common problems that we have seen in the past. Notably, the Walmart website itself quickly became hit-and-miss for many who were trying to buy the PS5 once it became available. All in all, the restock was somewhat of a disaster, showing that acquiring the PS5 is still a tall task.

Did you happen to try to snag a PS5 from Walmart for yourself today during this restock?

And if you would like to see some reactions from customers who tried to buy the PS5 for themselves today, keep reading on down below.

Hamster Tech Keeps Walmart Running

I'm convinced that the Walmart website is being run by a hamster on a wheel because these PS5 drops are TRASH — bugbear in a clown suit (@doctordooms) November 18, 2021

C’mon Walmart!

@Walmart Y’all boys need to do better w the Ps5 drops 😤 — ‘Guel🎖🪣 (@blubbs340) November 18, 2021

The Hunt Continues

Paid for Walmart plus, sat in line for 30 min then it all ended and dumped us.



No luck, as it has been every time each month.#PS5 hunt continues — Sincap (@sincap2) November 18, 2021

The App Also Didn’t Work

Customers Are Losing Hope

At this rate, I'll never get a ps5 disc 😭 Didn't get a psn invite, can never get one from Walmart or Best Buy, this sucks — 🌱Domo (@singceline) November 18, 2021

Walmart+ Doesn’t Seem to Help

Classic PS5 problem, @Walmart we thought subscribing to Walmart+ would give us a better chance against scalpers despite being in the line.The one we had in the line magically vanished.Utterly disappointed from this experience. Cancelling our Walmart+ subscription immediately. pic.twitter.com/VLy4rGSaB1 — Krishna Katakam (@KrishKatakam) November 18, 2021

Walmart is Stifling Customers

Walmart screwed me over today, had one for a giveaway and order got canceled smh. — Hector (@hectorgotkicks) November 18, 2021

More Website Problems

@Walmart you’re website absolutely sucks. Waited in line for a product (ps5) that was already out of stock that entire time yet y’all continued to say y’all had it and put a bogus timer. Waste of money on your membership too. — Orion (@OcsherryOrion) November 18, 2021

Fix the Website!

One Step Closer and I’m About to Break