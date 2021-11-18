PS5 Restock at Walmart Burns Customers Before the Holiday Rush

Another new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place at Walmart this afternoon for those who are still hunting down Sony’s latest console. As we have come to expect with PS5 restocks at the retail chain, Walmart announced in advance when it would be releasing the stock, giving eager customers the chance to prepare their wallets ahead of time. Sadly, and perhaps unexpectedly, the restock again turned out to be quite the mess, which isn’t good given that the holiday rush is coming quickly.
Perhaps the biggest issue with this new restock of the PS5 at Walmart today involved Walmart+, which is a membership that the storefront offers. This time around, some customers were led to believe that if they signed up for Walmart+, it would be easier to then snag a PS5 through the store. Sadly, those thoughts were proven wrong for a number of people, leaving many to feel burned for having purchased the membership in the first place.
Outside of this issue, a number of other customers reported other common problems that we have seen in the past. Notably, the Walmart website itself quickly became hit-and-miss for many who were trying to buy the PS5 once it became available. All in all, the restock was somewhat of a disaster, showing that acquiring the PS5 is still a tall task.
