PS5 Restock at Best Buy Fills Customers With Hopelessness

A new restock of the PlayStation 5 took place today at Best Buy, and unfortunately, the sale process turned out to be quite a mess once again. With the holidays rapidly approaching, the process of buying a PS5 has arguably been harder than ever before in recent weeks. And while many are trying to remain optimistic that they’ll be able to snag a PS5 before Christmas, today’s restock at Best Buy seems to be giving many customers a sense of hopelessness.

Not long after today’s new PS5 restock began at Best Buy, social media began to fill up with responses from customers who were looking to snag Sony’s console for themselves. As we have seen before with Best Buy, the main problem with this restock seemed to center around the queue system that is needed to purchase the PS5. While some customers were able to get through this queue system and eventually buy the console, others were stuck in a perpetual loop for hours.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you would surely expect, this whole process led to many feeling frustrated and annoyed that the PS5 continues to be this hard to get ahold of. Even though it seems bewildering that the PS5 is still this difficult to obtain, given ever-present shipping and logistical difficulties around the world, it’s unlikely that these problems will be resolved any time soon.

Did you try to purchase the PS5 for yourself in today’s new restock at Best Buy? Let me know about your own experience either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

Be sure to also keep reading on if you’d like to see some reactions from customers who took part in this PS5 restock for themselves.

The Best Buy Struggles Continue

https://twitter.com/vodka_josh/status/1471562401128538115

Really…?

https://twitter.com/gnetybo/status/1471564931682160653

This Could Be the Best Day Ever

https://twitter.com/CallM3Gonzo/status/1471570863610859526

Do Better Next Time, Best Buy

https://twitter.com/BrianMcGuire614/status/1471570589840285698

Gotta Be Quicker

https://twitter.com/ShakeNBayke/status/1471572944346353676

Scalpers Are the Worst

https://twitter.com/SgtTacks/status/1471574622235770887

Worst PS5 Drop Yet

https://twitter.com/consolekingpin/status/1471578273599606796

Keep Hope Alive!!

https://twitter.com/Blissade_/status/1471589383438487562

The Day Is Ruined

https://twitter.com/LibidoClarence/status/1471593276171960320

Time to Give Up the Hunt