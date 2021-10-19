GameStop Announces New In-Store PS5 Restock

GameStop has announced a new in-store PS5 restock, and it’s considerably bigger than the retailer’s previous and first in-store restock. Alongside Best Buy, GameStop has begun to bolster its online PS5 restocks with in-store PS5 restocks. However, unlike Best Buy, which went nationwide with its one and only PS5 restock, GameStop’s first PS5 restock was limited to three regions. This second restock is no different, but it’s less limited than the first one.

The in-store restock event is set to go down on October 22 in the following regions: Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, and Phoenix. That said, GameStop is using these regions very loosely. For example, Phoenix’s restock includes store locations in Glendale, Mesa, Tempe, Scottsdale, and more. In other words, if you’re nearby any of these locations, be sure to plug your city or zip code here to see if there are any locations near you participating in the events. While the list of regions may seem small, there are actually nearly 300 stores participating.

At the moment of publishing, finer details on the in-store restock aren’t available. For example, while we know it will be limited to bundles, we don’t know what these bundles will be. Meanwhile, the exact timing of the event is also unknown.

As always, we will keep you in the loop as the situation develops. Right now, there’s no word when GameStop will share more details on the restock event, but it should be soon given Friday is only three days away.

