PS4 and PS5 Stealing New Xbox Exclusive Next Week

Both the PS4 and the PS5 are stealing an Xbox console exclusive off the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S. More specifically, developer Piranha Games and publisher Sold Out have announced that the former’s action game, MechWarrior 5: Mecenaries — which just came to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X back in May — is coming to both generations of PlayStation consoles next week on September 23, where it will cost $30, the same price it is on other platforms. Meanwhile, the pair also relayed word that the PS4 and PS5 release of the game will be accompanied by the launch of new DLC, dubbed Heroes of the Inner Sphere, and that the PS5 version, in particular, will support the adaptive triggers and advanced haptics of the console’s fancy DualSense controller.

For those that don’t know: MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries debuted back in December 2019, via the PC, but only the Epic Games Store. Two years later, in May 2021, it came to more PC platforms, Steam and GOG, plus Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Since then, it’s been a console exclusive for the Xbox, but next week that’s changing.

A BattleTech mecha game, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is notably the first single-player MechWarrior game since 2002. Despite this distinction, it hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, earning a 74 on Metacritic. As for how it faired commercially, we don’t know. Presumably, it did well enough in this regard, otherwise, it wouldn’t be getting PlayStation ports, but for now, this is just an assumption.

“The year is 3015. The battlefields are dominated by war machines known as BattleMechs. Level entire cities and decimate the enemy in your BattleMech,” reads an official pitch of the game. “Follow a quest for glory and revenge. Manage an expanding mercenary company. Fight alongside your friends with a four-player PvE co-op.”

