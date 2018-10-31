PS5: Next Generation Rumors Tackled by EA CEO

There has been a lot of talk about the next generation, both rumors and official discussion by both Microsoft and Sony. Whatever lies ahead for the future generation of gaming, we know that the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Scarlett are on their way, we just don’t know when. Andrew Wilson, EA CEO, recently weighed in on all the next-gen talk and talked about what he couldn’t talk about.

“There are a few articles out there; a few rumours; and a little hearsay as to what [the new consoles are] and when they’re coming and what they might be,” Wilson said during a recent earnings call to investors.

The CEO added, “I don’t think we’re in a position today to have a conversation about that. But just know that we’ve worked with Microsoft and Sony and Nintendo for many, many years and we look forward to working with them for many, many years more, even if we all collectively seek to move–either some portion of or all of our experiences – to the cloud.”

In the same call, Wilson also touched on Project Atlas. “As we shared yesterday, we’ve also been developing Project Atlas, bringing together Frostbite with an expanding suite of digital services into a fully integrated platform that will enable us to more efficiently create and execute on new games that deliver amazing scalable, social, and deeply interactive experiences.”

It’s going to be a busy next 12 months for the team at DICE with big releases such as Anthem and Battlefield V on the horizon as well as numerous projects under their umbrella. As far as the next generation goes, both Sony and Microsoft have already confirmed that the process has begun on the next step for consoles while even developers have mentioned that they have games in the works specifically for what’s next.

We still don’t have any concrete release window for the PlayStation 5 or the next Xbox, though an official reveal is heavily expected to take place next year.

What are you hoping to see from the next generations of consoles? Are you excited to see what’s next or are you firmly rooted in this generation? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below and tell us what you think!