PS5 Consoles Get Big New Sale From Sony

Sony has today started a new sale for its latest line of PS5 consoles that brings about some pretty notable discounts to the platform. Since releasing in 2020, both the digital and standard editions of the PS5 have largely continued to retail for the same price. In fact, the digital PS5 received a price increase this past year rather than a cut after Sony released its revised “Slim” model. Luckily, if you’ve been looking to buy a PS5 for yourself under retail value, you can now do so for a limited time.

For the next week, Sony will be holding its “Back to School” sale, which will come to an end on August 3rd. Over that span of time, a $50 price cut has hit both iterations of the PS5 Slim. This means that the standard edition of the console now retails for $449 while the digital version has dropped to $399. Best of all, virtually all retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and numerous others happen to be providing this sale both online and in-store.

Generally speaking, this PS5 sale isn’t a massive one as it only cuts the cost of the console by about 10%. Still, PS5 promotions like this are few and far between and only tend to happen at certain points of the year. As a result, if you’ve been in the market to purchase a PS5, now is likely your best opportunity to pick it up for less than normal until the holiday season.

If there is one piece of caution to have with this sale, though, it’s that a new PS5 console could be right around the corner. Reports have continued to claim over the past year that Sony will release a “Pro” model of the PS5 at some point in the 2024 holiday season. This upgraded version of the hardware will contain more powerful tech that would feasibly allow games to run at better frame rates without having to sacrifice as much fidelity. As such, if you’re at all interested in owning the PS5 Pro to get the best experience possible, it might be better to hold off and see if Sony announces the platform in the near future.